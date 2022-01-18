News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Plan aims to boost economic growth in east Suffolk

person

Dominic Bareham

Published: 4:00 PM January 18, 2022
Survey views will feed into an East Suffolk Economic Growth Plan - Credit: Archant

Residents and businesses have been participating in a survey to determine what can be done to improve economic growth in East Suffolk. 

East Suffolk Council has been inviting the public to contribute to the Survey Monkey questionnaire being run by East Suffolk Means Business, which closed on Friday. 

The questionnaire was asking for people’s views on what constraints there were to economic growth in the district and what people considered to be the most important sectors of the economy. 

Other questions focused on the availability and supply of development land and business premises across East Suffolk, along with questions seeking views on infrastructure, including broadband provision and measures that could be taken to assist a green recovery. 

The results of the survey will feed into the creation of an East Suffolk Economic Growth Plan, which aims to create the best environment for businesses to start up, flourish and grow. 

East Suffolk Council
East Suffolk News

