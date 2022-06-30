Government launches holiday lets review as data reveals Suffolk is hotspot

The government has launched a review of holiday lets in England, as East Suffolk was revealed to be a hotspot. - Credit: Valerie Rozier

The government has launched a review to discover the impact of holiday lets in England’s tourist hotspots – as new data shows East Suffolk has the third-highest number of short-term lets in the country.

A BBC investigation revealed that East Suffolk has the third number of short-term lets in the country with 1,614 in 2021 – up from 1,475 three years before.

However, the investigation also found the rise – of around 10% – was much lower than the national average of 40%.

David Beavan, leader of the opposition Liberal Democrat and Green group at East Suffolk Council, and a vocal campaigner on the issue, said he believes the slow rate of growth in East Suffolk was due to the most popular areas of the district nearing saturation with holiday lets.

Tourism minister Nigel Huddleston said the newly launched review seeks to “reap the benefits of the boom in short-term holiday lets while protecting community interests and making sure England has high-quality tourist accommodation”.

No decisions have yet been made, but the review will help “us work out the options to look at so we can protect our much-loved communities and thriving holiday industry”, he added.

Physical checks of properties could be used to ensure regulations covering areas such as health and safety, noise and anti-social behaviour are obeyed.

The government review into the effect of short-term holiday lets could also include a registration “kitemark” scheme with spot checks for compliance with rules on issues such as gas safety.

Further measures the government is considering include a self-certification scheme for would-be hosts to register under, and better information or a single source of guidance setting out the legal requirements for providers.

Airbnb data shows a 33% increase in UK listings between 2017 and 2018, from 168,000 in 2017 to 223,000 in 2018.

The government is calling for feedback over 12 weeks from a range of people and firms including information from hosts, online platforms, accommodation businesses and local authorities.

Mr Beavan said he welcomed the government's review and felt the "mood music" was changing on the question of how to regulate second homes and holiday lets.

Councillor Beavan said that research he'd undertaken showed that only 40% of homes in Southwold were lived in.

He said: "The government is giving us warm words, I'm just hoping they're going to butter the parsnips.

"The mood music has completely changed. I'm so pleased that we could be winning this battle to save our communities as long as they deliver and it's not just a political gimmick.

"I'm hopeful that [Michael] Gove is a person who will deliver."

Councillor Richard Kerry, East Suffolk Council cabinet member with responsibility for housing, said: “We are very fortunate in this part of the country to be blessed with miles of unspoiled coastline and enviable visitor amenities.

“In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, more people are choosing to take holidays domestically in the UK and I think that's one of the main reasons we're seeing this increase.

“It's important that we strike a balance between maintaining a strong visitor economy, which obviously benefits our local communities, and what's best for those resident communities in terms of housing provision and affordability.

“Our Housing Strategy places a priority on developing new, sustainable homes to deliver the housing needed in our district. That includes new affordable housing delivered by registered providers and the Council itself, with a target of 50 new council houses to be built annually and let to people at affordable rates.

“We have also launched a three-year programme to drive down the number of long-term empty homes and we welcome the Government’s planned closure of a loophole allowing some second homeowners to avoid paying business rates and council tax.

“Meanwhile, neighbourhood plans are allowing communities to have an influence on future development by introducing specific provisions to meet their needs.”