Pubs and restaurants hit by lockdown to be offered cash lifeline

Published: 11:16 AM February 25, 2021

Pubs and other hospitality firms in east Suffolk could be eligible to claim coronavirus grants (file photo) - Credit: Getty Images/Wavebreak Media

An extra £2million is being offered to hospitality businesses in east Suffolk which remain closed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

East Suffolk Council has launched its Hospitality Payment scheme to support the district's pubs and restaurants impacted by Covid-19 restrictions.

The scheme consists of a one-off payment which will grant £4,000 for businesses with a rateable value of under £15,000, £6,000 for businesses with a rateable value between £15,000 and £51,000 and £9,000 for businesses with a rateable value of over £51,000.

Restaurants, cafes, pubs and other hospitality businesses identified as being eligible should soon receive an email detailing steps to claim the grants.

Under the government's roadmap out of lockdown, hospitality venues can serve customers outside from April 12.

Craig Rivett, East Suffolk's cabinet member for economic development, said: "This has been an exceptionally tough year for our hospitality sector, and we’re committed to help them through this difficult time so they can come out at the other end in the strongest possible position to recover."