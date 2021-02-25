News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Pubs and restaurants hit by lockdown to be offered cash lifeline

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:16 AM February 25, 2021   
Pub owners have issued dire warnings as Suffolk and Essex was placed in tier 2 restrictions Picture

Pubs and other hospitality firms in east Suffolk could be eligible to claim coronavirus grants (file photo) - Credit: Getty Images/Wavebreak Media

An extra £2million is being offered to hospitality businesses in east Suffolk which remain closed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

East Suffolk Council has launched its Hospitality Payment scheme to support the district's pubs and restaurants impacted by Covid-19 restrictions.

The scheme consists of a one-off payment which will grant £4,000 for businesses with a rateable value of under £15,000, £6,000 for businesses with a rateable value between £15,000 and £51,000 and £9,000 for businesses with a rateable value of over £51,000.

Restaurants, cafes, pubs and other hospitality businesses identified as being eligible should soon receive an email detailing steps to claim the grants.

Under the government's roadmap out of lockdown, hospitality venues can serve customers outside from April 12.

Craig Rivett, East Suffolk's cabinet member for economic development, said: "This has been an exceptionally tough year for our hospitality sector, and we’re committed to help them through this difficult time so they can come out at the other end in the strongest possible position to recover."

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has been backed publicly by owner Marcus Evans. Picture: PAGEPIX

Football | Opinion

North Stander: Is it possible that Evans hasn't sacked Lambert because...

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Undated handout photo issued by Cancer Research UK of 27-year-old hospital worker Bethan Goodey, who

Suffolk hospital worker recovers after 'ticking time bomb' cancer diagnosis

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Bury St Edmunds Rachael Bond died following a crash in February

Family pays tribute to loving mother-of-five who died following crash

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
The A12 Bloodmoor Road in Lowestoft.

Motorists face 25-mile diversions with roads set to be closed

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus