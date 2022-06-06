List of jobs needed by proposed Sizewell C project published

A decision on the new Sizewell C nuclear power plant will now be made on July 8 - Credit: EDF

Details of how people from Suffolk could find work at a proposed nuclear power plant have been revealed.

Bosses at Sizewell C, which is still waiting for a decision on planning permission to be made by the Secretary of State, launched a prospectus of roles that the proposed development would provide at the Suffolk Show last week.

EDF's Employment and Training Prospectus lists the roles needed to build Sizewell C and the local colleges which have already signed up to offer required courses.

Should it be given the go-ahead, the project is expected to employ thousands of people during its construction and create 900 local jobs once completed.

However, the project faces significant local opposition, with the concerns including the impact on the Suffolk coast's tourist trade and wildlife.

Sarah Hancock, Sizewell C HR Director, said: “As the interest in joining the project continues to grow we felt it was important to provide the employment and training prospectus as a guide to working with us.

"It is being shared with all our local colleges and training providers and we hope it will be useful for people keen to find out how to join us or take the next steps in their training towards employment.”

Sizewell C says it is also working closely with Job Centres across Suffolk and Norfolk and charity partners Access Community Trust and Inspire Suffolk to ensure local people are ready to work on the project.

At peak construction, over 7,800 roles will be carried out on the Sizewell site and it says a third of those are anticipated to be filled by local people.

The Sizewell C Jobs Service, an online portal for the jobs and apprenticeship opportunities on the project, is running training so local people can be matched with jobs.

Will Rushbrook, who joined the project on a Kickstart placement - Credit: Sizewell C

Will Rushbrook, 18, took up a Kickstart placement with Sizewell C, and said it was hugely beneficial. He explained: “This placement with Sizewell C has lined up the rest of my career. I joined Sizewell C after completing my A-levels in maths, chemistry and physics at Farlingaye High School in Woodbridge. The placement has given me experience and connections in the business I want to work in before I start my physics degree in Bristol later this year. "

To view the jobs prospectus, click here.