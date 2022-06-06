News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

List of jobs needed by proposed Sizewell C project published

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 7:15 AM June 6, 2022
A decision on the new Sizewell C nuclear power plant will now be made on July 8

A decision on the new Sizewell C nuclear power plant will now be made on July 8 - Credit: EDF

Details of how people from Suffolk could find work at a proposed nuclear power plant have been revealed.

Bosses at Sizewell C, which is still waiting for a decision on planning permission to be made by the Secretary of State, launched a prospectus of roles that the proposed development would provide at the Suffolk Show last week.

EDF's Employment and Training Prospectus lists the roles needed to build Sizewell C and the local colleges which have already signed up to offer required courses.

Should it be given the go-ahead, the project is expected to employ thousands of people during its construction and create 900 local jobs once completed.

However, the project faces significant local opposition, with the concerns including the impact on the Suffolk coast's tourist trade and wildlife.

Sarah Hancock, Sizewell C HR Director, said: “As the interest in joining the project continues to grow we felt it was important to provide the employment and training prospectus as a guide to working with us. 

"It is being shared with all our local colleges and training providers and we hope it will be useful for people keen to find out how to join us or take the next steps in their training towards employment.”

Most Read

  1. 1 'Wow!' - Ipswich drummer Nandi on performing at Buckingham Palace Jubilee party
  2. 2 Suffolk village to star in live BBC Platinum Jubilee broadcast today
  3. 3 Mike Bacon: A sign of the times and Blues fans should be buzzing
  1. 4 Police 'very concerned' for girl, 15, missing from Sudbury
  2. 5 Suffolk electrician who swapped careers after wife's illness marks milestone
  3. 6 Former Ipswich Town boss fires Grimsby back into the Football League
  4. 7 Plans for 51 homes in Suffolk village set to be turned down
  5. 8 'Drunk' woman allegedly assaulted two Suffolk police officers
  6. 9 'Workable solutions' being sought to seaside campervan parking row
  7. 10 Suffolk superstars shine as Platinum Jubilee events draw to a close

Sizewell C says it is also working closely with Job Centres across Suffolk and Norfolk and charity partners Access Community Trust and Inspire Suffolk to ensure local people are ready to work on the project.

At peak construction, over 7,800 roles will be carried out on the Sizewell site and it says a third of those are anticipated to be filled by local people.

The Sizewell C Jobs Service, an online portal for the jobs and apprenticeship opportunities on the project, is running training so local people can be matched with jobs.

Will Rushbrook, who joined the project on a Kickstart placement

Will Rushbrook, who joined the project on a Kickstart placement - Credit: Sizewell C

Will Rushbrook, 18, took up a Kickstart placement with Sizewell C, and said it was hugely beneficial. He explained: “This placement with Sizewell C has lined up the rest of my career.  I joined Sizewell C after completing my A-levels in maths, chemistry and physics at Farlingaye High School in Woodbridge.  The placement has given me experience and connections in the business I want to work in before I start my physics degree in Bristol later this year. "

To view the jobs prospectus, click here.

Sizewell C
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Today's electrical storm from mousehold heath overlooking the cathedral

Suffolk Weather

Weather warning for Suffolk as thunderstorms expected

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with a Â£30,000 cheque for the winner in Thetford

Eight Suffolk streets named People's Postcode Lottery winners

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
A police scene in Upper Brook Street, Ipswich, after a stabbing

Man, 28, seriously injured in Ipswich town centre stabbing

Brad Jones

Author Picture Icon
There are currently long delays on the A11 near Mildenhall

Suffolk Constabulary

Woman dies after crash on the A11 in Suffolk

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon