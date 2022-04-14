EEEGR is offering subsidised tickets to the exhibition at its annual SNS energy bash which this year takes place at Norfolk Showground - Credit: EEEGR

Big players from the region’s energy sector are subsidising tickets for its flagship annual event in a bid to support under-pressure small businesses.

Trade body the East of England Energy Group (EEEGR) said it was “delighted” to be able to offer exhibition-only tickets to its SNS (Southern North Sea) 2022 Energy Integrated in the East event which takes place at Norfolk Showground on May 25 and 26.

These will be available for £25 plus VAT for EEEGR members, £50 non-members thanks to support from event backers including ScottishPower Renewables, Vattenfall, Sizewell C and the North Sea Transition Authority.

The exhibition will showcase the diverse businesses supporting the region’s energy mix, with the subsidy allowing small organisations and individuals to be part of the regional celebration, said EEEGR.

Exhibition-only ticket holders will be able to meet industry leaders and key decision makers, build new contacts and develop potential leads.

Full-rate delegates to the two-day event have access to all areas including the main conference, the exhibition, lunch, refreshments and drinks reception. There are also opportunities to take part in masterclasses, discussions and a range of networking events.

The aim of the subsidised tickets is to offer access at a level to suit all budgets, said the trade body.

EEEGR executive chairman Martin Dronfield, inset left, said: “The East of England has an amazing and innovative supply chain, but over the past few years a combination of Covid and project peaks and troughs have forced companies and individuals to watch every penny.

“For some, the full ticket price may not seem much, but for others it’s a step too far. The generous support from our event partners will open the door for all to attend, and is another demonstration of their commitment to both the region as a whole and to each and every member of the supply chain. EEEGR, on behalf of its members and non-members now able to attend the event express their sincere thanks for their continued support.”

Former energy minister Claire O’Neil – now managing director for climate and energy at the World Business Council for Sustainable Development – will be the after-dinner speaker.

Delegate tickets cost £150 EEEGR members, £275 non-members.

