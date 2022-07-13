A firm of solicitors has moved to larger premises in Bury St Edmunds as it looks to expand.

Ellisons solicitors said it was looking forward to enhancing the services it can provide after moving from Guildhall Street to Linden Square.

Managing partner Guy Longhurst said: “As a firm, we have a very long history and association with Bury St Edmunds. We know our clients really liked our Bury St Edmunds location in Guildhall Street because it is so convenient for them. It is why we have moved just round the corner, so we can continue to offer the best possible service.

“Our new office will provide us with a much-needed flexible space, designed to reflect current working practices, that will allow us to expand further and offer many additional facilities for clients and colleagues.

“We are really looking forward to enhancing the experience and services we can provide our clients while maintaining our excellent location, right in the heart of Bury St Edmunds.”

The new office in Linden Square is owned by Ellisons Solicitors’ client, property investment firm Pigeon Investment Management.

The firm has a 40-year history in the town. It merged with Wanham Longhurst & Co which first started practising in the town in 1982, then with Gross & Co in 2019.

It has five offices across Essex and Suffolk - Colchester, Chelmsford, Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and Frinton-on-Sea.