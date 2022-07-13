Promotion

Some of the Ellisons Solicitors team at the new Bury St Edmunds branch - Credit: © Paul Cudmore Photography

Ellisons Solicitors has relocated its Bury St Edmunds office to larger premises in the town centre to strengthen its client services.

Having been based at its previous office in Guildhall Street since 2019, the new workplace embodies all clients have come to expect from Ellisons Solicitors.

The new office is a spacious and welcoming place for clients - Credit: © Paul Cudmore Photography



The brand-new premises at Suite 1A Linden Square, King's Road, has more client meeting rooms and collaborative working space to better suit both clients and colleagues. The office is also much more accessible with excellent amenities, a prime town centre location for ease of access and on-site client parking.

An exciting town centre move for Ellisons Solicitors - Credit: © Paul Cudmore Photography

Guy Longhurst, managing partner at Ellisons Solicitors, said: “As a firm, we have a very long history and association with Bury St Edmunds. We know our clients really liked our Bury St Edmunds location in Guildhall Street because it is so convenient for them. It is why we have moved just round the corner, so we can continue to offer the best possible service.

“Our new office will provide us with a much-needed flexible space, designed to reflect current working practices, that will allow us to expand further and offer many additional facilities for clients and colleagues."

A staff member at work in the new office - Credit: © Paul Cudmore Photography



Guy added: “We are really looking forward to enhancing the experience and services we can provide our clients while maintaining our excellent location, right in the heart of Bury St Edmunds.”

Members of the Ellisons Solicitors team - Credit: © Paul Cudmore Photography

The new office in Linden Square is owned by Ellisons Solicitors’ client, Pigeon Investment Management Ltd, an entrepreneurial property investment company managing a diverse portfolio of real estate projects.

The spacious new office for Ellisons Solicitors - Credit: © Paul Cudmore Photography



The firm has a 40-year history in Bury St Edmunds, having merged with Wanham Longhurst & Co, which first started practising in the town in 1982, and has since built its presence in Bury St Edmunds through organic growth and a merger with Gross & Co in 2019.

Contact Ellisons Solicitors on 01284 763333 or visit www.ellisonssolicitors.com