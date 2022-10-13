Elma's drive to celebrate Black heritage in Suffolk recognised

A social enterprise founder has been shortlisted for a national museums award for her “drive to celebrate Black heritage in Suffolk”.

Elma Glasgow, the co-director of Aspire Black Suffolk CIC, was recognised by the Museums Change Lives Awards, which celebrate the achievements of museums that are making a difference in the lives of their audiences and communities across the UK.

Judges selected Ms Glasgow as a finalist for the Radical Changemaker award, which acknowledges the achievements of an individual in promoting one or more of the themes of the Museums Change Lives campaign in a museum.

Ms Glasgow has been nominated by Eleanor Root, the collections and learning curator at Ipswich Museums, for her engagement in promoting Black heritage in Suffolk through the award-winning exhibition called the Power of Stories.

The Power of Stories exhibition in Ipswich. The exhibition in Stowmarket which is opening soon will look very different - Credit: Megan Wilson

Ms Root said: “Elma Glasgow is the linchpin that held together over 30 partners to create and deliver Power of Stories – an ambitious exhibition and events programme celebrating African and Caribbean heritages in Suffolk, which is now touring.

“Her drive to celebrate Black heritage in Suffolk has created opportunities for thousands of people to connect, understand, and explore previously excluded histories. Through collaborating with her, Power of Stories in Ipswich, attracted 24,331 visitors in 16 weeks, 23% more than Ipswich Museums’ last major exhibition."

Ms Glasgow said that being shortlisted for the Radical Changemaker award was “totally unexpected”.

She added: “My work wouldn’t be possible without the help and expertise of other dedicated people, and because I’m driven by a passion for fighting racism, which causes so much destruction in society and pain for swathes of people.

“It’s just fantastic to be recognised by the Museums Association for my work, which I hope helps Black stories be told accurately, intelligently and respectfully. And a huge thank you to everyone who’s supported me and Aspire so far on this exciting journey!”

The award ceremony will take place in Edinburgh on Thursday, November 3, as part of the Museums Association’s annual conference.