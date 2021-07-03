News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Suffolk pub shuts after Covid scare

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 6:17 PM July 3, 2021   
Elveden Inn Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Elveden Inn Picture: GOOGLE MAPS - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

A well-known Suffolk pub is shutting its doors for "at least" seven days after a coronavirus scare. 

Management at The Elveden Inn, on the Elveden estate near Center Parcs, said the closure would allow "staff to self-isolate and to protect customers and their families".

In a message posted on social media, they wrote: "Unfortunately, due to coronavirus The Elveden Inn will be closed for at least seven days to allow staff to self-isolate and to protect customers and their families.

"All contactable customers have/will be contacted in due course. We will keep you updated.

"Sincerest apologies for any inconvenience caused."

You may also want to watch:

The closure comes as government figures revealed another 24,885 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK.

Most Read

  1. 1 Why are celebrities so fond of this rural Suffolk holiday retreat?
  2. 2 Town likely to up their offer for Rotherham attacker Crooks
  3. 3 Man fighting for his life after crash remains in 'critical condition'
  1. 4 Former Town striker Waghorn makes Championship move
  2. 5 Mystery Suffolk man wins £1million with lucky dip EuroMillions ticket
  3. 6 Stretch of A12 in Suffolk reopens following collision
  4. 7 School term dates cause problems for Suffolk-Norfolk border families
  5. 8 Town Transfer Talk: Latest on Crooks, Gibson, Downes and more
  6. 9 Town set to move for Everton defender
  7. 10 Weather warning issued for storms this weekend
Coronavirus
West Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A replica of Noah's Ark arrives at ABP's Port of Ipswich, on 09-November-2019. Picture: Steph

Investigations

Noah’s Ark is LEAVING after UK stay sparked row of 'biblical proportions'

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Joe Langfield and girlfriend Morgan

'We can't imagine life without him' - Family's tribute to Joe Langfield, 27

Natalie Sadler

Author Picture Icon
An upcoming episode of Escape to the Country is set to feature a Suffolk village

Escape to the Country films in Suffolk village

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Kayden Jackson and Teddy Bishop are both training with Ipswich Town's Under 23s

Football

Cook on 'drastic action' and a possible way back for demoted players

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus