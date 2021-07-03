Suffolk pub shuts after Covid scare
A well-known Suffolk pub is shutting its doors for "at least" seven days after a coronavirus scare.
Management at The Elveden Inn, on the Elveden estate near Center Parcs, said the closure would allow "staff to self-isolate and to protect customers and their families".
In a message posted on social media, they wrote: "Unfortunately, due to coronavirus The Elveden Inn will be closed for at least seven days to allow staff to self-isolate and to protect customers and their families.
"All contactable customers have/will be contacted in due course. We will keep you updated.
"Sincerest apologies for any inconvenience caused."
The closure comes as government figures revealed another 24,885 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK.
