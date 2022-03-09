'It was an ideal opportunity' - new owner reopens Debenham florist

A florist in Debenham has reopened under new management – just weeks after the previous owners shut up shop.

Robbins Flowers in High Street, previously known as Lucy Jane Flowers, welcomed its first customers since the name change on Wednesday.

Emily Robbins, who has taken the reins at the store, said she first became interested in flowers as a youngster before taking the plunge and opening her own shop.

She said: "I've always done flowers as a hobby, even as a child, but it's only been a career for two years.

"I've not been trading in a shop until now, just online. The previous owner, Lucy Jane, left on February 15, closing her doors just after Valentine's Day.

"I'm local to Debenham, and my children go to school here. It was an ideal opportunity for me."

The interior of Robbins Flowers in High Street, Debenham - Credit: Robbins Flowers

Ms Robbins says her love of flowers was inspired by her grandmother: "Her garden was always filled with seasonal flowers. It was just my favourite place growing up.

She added: "I've been busy— I have a coffee machine and sell cake, and I've had a lot of people in for coffee and cake!"