Air raid shelter afternoon teas offered at Suffolk tearoom

Doris, Mavis Jackie and Lesley. The Shed at Sproughton has got an original Anderson shelter in their cafe where you can have an Anderson afternoon tea - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A Suffolk tearoom is offering a unique afternoon tea experience - inside its newly-installed Anderson air raid shelter.

The SHED in Sproughton now presents customers with the opportunity to eat afternoon tea in a historically accurate bomb shelter.

Doris, Mavis and Jackie in The SHED's original Anderson shelter. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Owner Lesley Austin has done away with the traditional three-tier afternoon tea stand, instead opting for vintage sandwich and cake tins.

She has also acquired shovel and spoon cutlery so diners may fully get into the true 'digging for victory' spirit.

Owner Lesley Austin has done away with the traditional three-tier afternoon tea stand, instead opting for vintage sandwich and cake tins. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Having opened The SHED in 2016, Lesley said: "I've wanted an Anderson shelter for three or four years, but they're very difficult to find. When we found this one for sale, we snapped it up straight away."

Alongside co-owner Ken, she toyed with the idea of having the Anderson shelter installed outside, but thought it would be best to adapt it for indoor-use so it would be accessible all year round.

The SHED in Sproughton now presents customers with the opportunity to eat afternoon tea in a historically accurate bomb shelter. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Lesley added: "I've also researched exactly what the Anderson shelter would have looked like when it was used in the Second World War.

"Our replica is complete with memorabilia and we're serving the afternoon teas in a quirky wartime way."

Anderson bomb shelters are corrugated iron structures which were allocated to families for protection during the 1939-45 conflict.

Alongside their new bomb shelter addition inside their tearoom, The SHED offers 5,000 sq ft of showrooms, including antiques, gardenalia and vintage and retro fashion items. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Alongside the new bomb shelter addition inside their tearoom, The SHED offers 5,000 sq ft of showrooms, including antiques, gardenalia and vintage and retro fashion items.

Speaking of her love for the era, Lesley said: "I'm just fascinated by the way that people used to help each other in times of need. I just love that whole era."

She adds that the tearooms often receive groups of children with their teachers to immerse themselves in the 1940s experience while learning at the same time.

As all food is made to order, those wishing to book in for an Anderson Afternoon Tea can visit The SHED's website or phone in advance. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Lesley also receives groups of care home residents who enjoy taking in the surroundings and reminiscing while eating their afternoon teas.

As all food is made to order, those wishing to book in for an Anderson Afternoon Tea can visit The SHED's website or phone in advance.