Suffolk Business Awards 2022: Recognising businesses’ commitment to people

Businesses entering the Large Business of the Year category will need to demonstrate a defined strategy for future growth - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Large Business of the Year award at the Suffolk Business Awards 2022 will acknowledge a company with a turnover of £5m demonstrating excellence in all areas. Judge Graham Mummery, from Larking Gowen, discusses how he will be assessing a business’ success.

Why were you keen to get involved in the Suffolk Business Awards?

The awards provide us with an opportunity to support local businesses which make a huge and vital contribution to the economy of Suffolk and the wider region. We look forward to meeting this year’s entrants and learning more about some of the fantastic work they do.

What do you bring to the judging process?

Having worked for over 20 years in East Anglia, I’ve seen such a wide variety of businesses – from different sectors, varying in size and using multiple different management styles. This leaves me really well-placed to assess and compare the candidates.

Graham Mummery is corporate partner at chartered accountants and business advisors, Larking Gowen - Credit: Sylvaine Poitau

What have your previous experiences of judging been like?

I have been on the judging panel for the Suffolk Business Awards for the last two years. I continue to be amazed by the calibre of presentations and passion demonstrated by the owners. It’s a shame we have to pick one winner!

Do you have any anecdotes of moments that changed your business strategy?

I remember conversations with great mentors I’ve had over the years. I once applied for an international leadership programme – which I was unsuccessful in.

I followed up with one of the judges, Sacha Romanovitch, who explained the successful candidates had applications which demonstrated the benefit to their teams, whereas mine focused on me. In that one conversation she opened up the world of leadership to me.

What inspires you in business?

People – both my clients, my network and the teams I work with. I’m fascinated by what makes other people tick and get a huge personal reward if I manage to unlock that in someone.

What will you be looking for in the winner?

The business that wins this award will demonstrate commitment to its people, clients/customers and community as well as demonstrating innovation.

What advice would you give to a business that’s considering entering?

If you’re passionate and you feel you meet the criteria, then go for it! Understand what makes your business unique and successful and focus on bringing that to life for the judges.

There is nothing better than self-belief, and who knows – you could even win!

Award criteria

Judges will be looking for a business which shows all-round excellence.

Evidence should be provided of the company’s defined values and mission, its understanding of environmental impact and strategy, alongside clear and demonstrated managerial leadership.

The winner of this award will be a business that is able to demonstrate their specific strategies which have driven business growth, as well as a clear and defined strategy for future growth.

To enter the Large Business of the Year category at the Suffolk Business Awards 2022, visit www.suffolkbusinessawards.co.uk