Suffolk firm is fastest growing electric vehicle company in Europe

Angus Williams

Published: 11:26 AM March 9, 2021   
EO Charging, based in Tomo business park, Stowmarket, has been named as the fastest growing electric vehicle firm in Europe.

A Suffolk-based company has been named as the fastest growing electric vehicle firm in Europe on a major industry list.

EO Charging, based at Tomo business park in Stowmarket, was named as the fasting growing electric vehicle firm in the Financial Times' list of Europe's 1,000 fastest growing companies.

The firm was 30th on the overall list, joining other UK green businesses like Bulb Energy and Octopus Energy in the top 30.

Charlie Jardine, founder and chief executive of EO, said: “It’s great to be recognised in such a prestigious list and it’s rewarding for our team who have worked so hard to help us grow.

"Our journey is still accelerating. We experienced record revenue growth in 2020 thanks to some major contract wins with global logistics and delivery companies in the UK and overseas.”

EO Charging manufactures electric vehicle charging stations along with cloud-based software to manage the charge points. 

The firm focuses on business vehicles and counts Ocado, Sainsbury's and DHL among its clients. 

