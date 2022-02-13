News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'It's very tasteful' - Erotic art gallery to open in Sudbury

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 5:03 PM February 13, 2022
Updated: 5:29 PM February 13, 2022
Tracey McLeod of Voluptas Art in Sudbury. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Tracey McLeod of Voluptas Art in Sudbury. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A unique art gallery featuring a variety of erotic paintings and statues is set to open its doors in Sudbury tomorrow.

The public will be able to experience everything Voluptas, based in East Street, has to offer from Valentine’s Day.

Tracey McLeod of Voluptas Art with Gaby Rush. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Tracey McLeod of Voluptas Art with Gaby Rush, who designed the logo for the business - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Tracey McLeod, who moved to the area in August after 20 years of living in Marbella, was looking for art in her own property but couldn't find anything to suit her taste.

The art galleries she went to locally generally had paintings of sceneries and nothing very "edgy", so she began searching online.

Speaking about why she decided to start a gallery, Tracey said: "Wouldn’t it be wonderful to open a gallery and let the amazing artists I found online exhibit their works in my own gallery."

So far she has had a lot of good feedback, but had a few people react in surprise for the gallery to be happening "in Sudbury", though she maintains it is very tasteful and that "it's art".

Tracey McLeod of Voluptas Art in Sudbury. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Tracey McLeod of Voluptas Art in Sudbury. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

When she told one friend she was going to have the only erotic art gallery in the area, her friend responded "you're probably going to find out why". 

Lots of the art has been created by Suffolk artists, including a local artist from Ipswich who will be a resident at the gallery.

Tracey added: "It’s hard as an ex-pat to settle but I’ve met amazing people here, the place is full of musicians and artists to inspire and the water meadows surrounding the town revive the spirits, it’s a place I feel I want to get lost in."

As far as the gallery being family-friendly, Tracey said it is at the digression of the parent.

Gabby Rush and Tracey McLeod of Voluptas Art in Sudbury. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Gabby Rush and Tracey McLeod of Voluptas Art in Sudbury. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

She added: "When you take your children to the museum, there's a lot of nude paintings there, most of the sculptures are nude.

"I think it's okay, it's not rude.

 "People are probably going to think it's worse than it is, it's very nice, it's very tasteful.

"I think a lot of people like a nude painting in their home."

Participating artists will be on hand to take questions about their work and the inspiration behind them on Monday.

