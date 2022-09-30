Essex Young Farmers has joined forces with a trade waste company to offer farmers an easier and cheaper way to recycle their plastic waste.

The partnership - set up initially for six months, will involve Essex Young Farmers working with Colchester Skip Hire (CSH) to offer farmers a disposal service - including for chemical cans and fertiliser bags.

The trade waste specialist operates one of the most advanced recycling centres in the region. It is currently very costly for farmers to recycle their plastic but through the new partnership, recycling their plastic waste will be free of charge.

All 10 clubs in Essex will be responsible for managing their own area. They will organise collection from farms as well as drop off points. They will then take the plastic waste to CSH.

The money they make for each bale of plastic waste will be donated back to Essex Young Farmers.

Essex Young Farmers has teamed up with Colchester Skip Hire to help farmers dispose of their plastic waste - Credit: Essex Young Farmers

The aim of the initiative is to cut the amount of plastic that gets sent to landfill and increase the amount that’s recycled - as well as enabling farmers to see what happens to their recycled waste.

Essex Young Farmers county chairman Oliver Weavers said: "Farmers are all up for it - anything to save them money. We are also trying to make them aware of what happens with the plastic they recycle. Please give us a shout if you want your plastic waste disposed of."

Bales of plastic rubbish collected for Colchester Skip Hire - Credit: Essex Young Farmers

County organiser Jenny Maskell said: "Everyone we have spoken to seem very keen on supporting us - watch this space."

For more information or to get involved contact Essex Young Farmers' County Office on office@essexyfc.co.uk, your local Essex Young Farmers Club or Jenny Maskell on 01245 360442