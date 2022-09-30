News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Young Farmers teams up with waste company to offer free plastics collection

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Chambers

Published: 3:16 PM September 30, 2022
Oliver WEavers, Daniel Cox, Christy Willett, Jenny Maskell and Adam Scott

From left, Essex Young Farmers chairman Oliver Weavers, Colchester Skip Hire (CSH) operations director Daniel Cox, chairwoman of National Farmers' Union (NFU) Essex branch Christy Willett, Essex Young Farmers county organiser Jenny Maskell and NFU county adviser Adam Scott - Credit: Essex Young Farmers

Essex Young Farmers has joined forces with a trade waste company to offer farmers an easier and cheaper way to recycle their plastic waste.

The partnership - set up initially for six months, will involve Essex Young Farmers working with Colchester Skip Hire (CSH) to offer farmers a disposal service - including for chemical cans and fertiliser bags.

The trade waste specialist operates one of the most advanced recycling centres in the region. It is currently very costly for farmers to recycle their plastic but through the new partnership, recycling their plastic waste will be free of charge.

All 10 clubs in Essex will be responsible for managing their own area. They will organise collection from farms as well as drop off points. They will then take the plastic waste to CSH.

The money they make for each bale of plastic waste will be donated back to Essex Young Farmers.

Plastic rubbish at Colchester Skip Hire

Essex Young Farmers has teamed up with Colchester Skip Hire to help farmers dispose of their plastic waste - Credit: Essex Young Farmers

The aim of the initiative is to cut the amount of plastic that gets sent to landfill and increase the amount that’s recycled - as well as enabling farmers to see what happens to their recycled waste.

Essex Young Farmers county chairman Oliver Weavers said: "Farmers are all up for it - anything to save them money. We are also trying to make them aware of what happens with the plastic they recycle. Please give us a shout if you want your plastic waste disposed of."

Bales of plastic rubbish collected for Colchester Skip Hire

Bales of plastic rubbish collected for Colchester Skip Hire - Credit: Essex Young Farmers

Most Read

  1. 1 Haverhill firm goes into liquidation after energy bills neared £15k a month
  2. 2 Photos show aftermath of catastrophic tractor crash near airbase
  3. 3 WATCH: Moment car destroyed in head-on tractor crash
  1. 4 Family-run coach company closes after 110 years, owing £85,000
  2. 5 Is history repeating itself for Pigott at Pompey?
  3. 6 Former Town midfielder strongly linked with Colchester job
  4. 7 Family's tributes to hardworking Shane following sudden death at 36
  5. 8 New threat as invasive hornet spotted in Suffolk returns
  6. 9 School named one of the top independents in the UK
  7. 10 Suffolk charity bike show gig 'did not have licensing permission'

County organiser Jenny Maskell said:  "Everyone we have spoken to seem very keen on supporting us - watch this space."

For more information or to get involved contact Essex Young Farmers' County Office on office@essexyfc.co.uk, your local Essex Young Farmers Club or Jenny Maskell on 01245 360442

Farming
Essex

Don't Miss

St Bartholomew's, a Grade II listed farmhouse with chapel in Sudbury, Suffolk, which is still for sale with Brown&Co

'Unusual' farmhouse still up for sale after it fails to sell at auction

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Rowley Drive in Newmarket is currently closed as police and fire crews deal with the crash

Suffolk Live News

Town centre road closed after crash

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews attend the scene of a field fire in Wades Lanes, Chelmondiston. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brow

Suffolk Live News

Large fire breaks out at farmhouse in Suffolk village

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Location of plans for warehouses in Mendlesham

Planning and Development

New warehouses next to Suffolk village could create 100 jobs

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon