An outdoor events business is thriving once again - after taking a battering during the pandemic.

Jenna Ackerley, now aged 42, of Felixstowe, launched Events Under Canvas in 2013 and grew it from scratch.

In 2022 - having survived the pandemic - the company expects its turnover to reach £2.3m after setting up 400 events across England. It employs 24 permanent workers and a further 400 seasonal staff.

"We are really proud of everything we have achieved since we started in 2013, and how we have survived through Covid," said Jenna.

Jenna Ackerley, founder of Events Under Canvas - Credit: Gregg Brown

"We retain our staff and customers by looking after people with integrity, and we employ many young people from Suffolk, supporting and developing them to be the best they can be.

"We are very proud to have retained many young people for five plus years, with our growth supporting their career development and aspirations. Our 21-year-old sales manager Renee Reed, for example, joined us aged 16 as an apprentice."

The company has undertaken a host of high-profile events including 'A’ lister parties, charity galas for royalty, Glastonbury, Latitude, V&A museum for Dior, Jo Malone scent launch, Midsomer Murders on ITV, RHS flower shows - and an event village on Mount Etna in Sicily.

Its earnings plummeted during the Covid crisis - and some of its rivals went to the wall. But it survived through "flexibility and creativity", said Jenna.

The company is now going for growth targets and is hoping to open another hub west of London in 2024 as it expands its reach.

Jenna - who has mentored a young female entrepreneur and has recently started coaching another business owner in Suffolk - said she believes business owners in this region are "great at sharing support and ideas".

"This is part of Suffolk’s magic for start-ups," she said.

In 2017, she snapped up a two-acre derelict farm at Capel St Mary and spent the next two years converting it to a headquarters for her business. It now comprises three large storage warehouses, outside event space for showcases and Events Under Canvas’s main offices. She has also converted unused buildings into three more office suites rented to other businesses.

In 2018, she jointly bought a 20-acre agricultural site near her home in East Bergholt and has "respectfully developed" it to include storage warehouses rented to local businesses, stabling and paddocks for equestrian use, and a farm shop, café and yoga studio complex.

