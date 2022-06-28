News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Calls for 'something inspiring and new' instead of a third cinema

Published: 7:00 AM June 28, 2022
Debenhams at the Arc shopping centre in Bury St Edmunds

Debenhams at the Arc shopping centre in Bury St Edmunds could be closed within three to six weeks of reopening. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Plans to turn the former Debenhams building in Bury St Edmunds into a cinema have been met with some criticism. 

The empty store in the town's arc Shopping Centre could get a new lease of life as an Everyman Cinema if plans are approved

West Suffolk Council has received many responses during a public consultation, highlighting noise concerns, especially late at night.

The proposals seek for the cinema to open seven days a week from 7.30am to 2.30am. 

One respondent said that the opening hours seem to be excessive, particularly for the premises located in a residential area.

Another response said: “The noise is already unbearable at times, and I believe that a new cinema complex will create more”. 

However, RBA Acoustics reported that the venue is not likely to cause additional disturbances.  

The cinema’s impact on parking at the arc Shopping Centre complex is also a big concern. 

One of the consultees said: "Currently, on some days, especially weekends, you can see people struggling to park in the adjacent car park. This would also impact the arc and adjacent local residents trying to park.”   

In Bury St Edmunds there are already two operating venues, Cineworld and Abbeygate. 

Commenting on the plan, one Bury St Edmunds resident said: “There are already two cinemas with different offerings in terms of experience, both of whom have either plan to or have already expanded. Is the introduction of a third bringing anything new to the town?” 

There were also concerns the opening of a new cinema may result in the closure of one of the existing premises. 

People of Bury St Edmunds would like to see the former Debenhams site in good use, but views on another cinema are mixed. 

A resident said: “It would be great to see Bury using the space for something inspiring and new to Bury, which would draw in families and help inspire and motivate young people.”

