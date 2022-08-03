Investigation launched after EVRi parcels found dumped in hedge

At least 25 parcels were found dumped in a bush close to a public footpath - Credit: Andrew East

An investigation has been launched after more than 25 parcels bound for the Woodbridge area were found dumped in a bush.

On Monday, a dog walker spotted the unopened packages dumped next to a public footpath in Barham. However, when they returned the next day they found many had been opened and the contents were missing.

The majority of packages were heading for Woodbridge addresses.

A spokesman for EVRi said: "We would like to thank the public for alerting us to this incident and apologise for any inconvenience caused. Our local team has recovered the parcels and we have launched a full investigation."

The incident has been reported to Suffolk Police and Mid-Suffolk District Council.

A spokesman for the Council said: “Our team have acted swiftly to investigate and clear the site, and we will be working with our colleagues at Suffolk Police and Suffolk County Council trading standards as required.

“We are always immensely grateful for the public’s help in reporting instances of fly-tipping, which can be done quickly and easily via our website 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”