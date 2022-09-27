The new Evri (Hermes) building at Suffolk Park, off the A14 at Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Jake Sugden

A giant 76,000sq ft warehouse off the A14 in Suffolk is set to house a multinational parcel delivery operation.

Parcel carrier Evri - formerly Hermes Parcelnet - is set to move into the newly-built unit at Suffolk Park, Bury St Edmunds.

Developers Jaynic pre-let the site to the company in 2021 and forward-funded the work with CBRE Global Investors. It has now completed the build. A deal is close to being sealed on another even larger building on the site - which is expected to be occupied by another "major" company.

Jaynic development director Ben Oughton said: “With Evri shortly to move into SP76 and the other 160,000 sq ft unit in the same phase about to go under offer to a major occupier, there is only one phase left to develop. In this phase we are seeking planning consent for two buildings - one of 77,000 sq ft and the other 128,000 sq ft."

Suffolk Park is already home to Weerts Group, Skechers, MH Star UK Ltd, Unipart Logistics, Treatt, Sealey and The East of England Ambulance Trust.