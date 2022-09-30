Painted pigs from Eye Art Sculpture Trail 2022 take a last bow before heading off to auction - Credit: Clarke and Simpson

A very special herd of Suffolk pigs is set to go under the hammer on Tuesday, October 4.

The painted pigs will be offered up for sale at Athelington Hall, Horham, as the Blossom Charity's Eye Art Sculpture Trail comes to an end.

The art trail - now in its fourth year - delighted visitors with a walk encompassing the town of Eye and 24 large, medium and small decorated pigs and 15 mini-pigs along the route. Each sculpture has been sponsored by local businesses and painted with individual designs.

The Blossom Charity has helped more than 1500 people since it was launched in 2013 and is focused on people going through personal difficulties and challenges and those facing hardship throughout Suffolk.

The evening will be an opportunity to meet some of the sponsors and artists at a drinks reception before the sale - which is being run by auctioneers Clarke and Simpson.

Hayden Foster of Clarke and Simpson said: “When we purchased the Auction Centre (at Campsea Ashe) some eight year ago, we renovated the original pig sale yard, and we now refer to it as Sale Room 5.

"The room is now more used to being filled with agricultural machinery and bygones and we thought our days of selling pigs had gone. That said, we are delighted to be selling the Blossom herd for such a good cause and we hope that the evening is as much fun as the art sculpture trails have been in previous years.

One of the painted pigs being auctioned off by Clarke and Simpson - Credit: Clarke and Simpson

"We hope people will be supportive of this great charity. If anyone has any queries about buying at the auction, either online or in person please do make contact with us.”

There are still some tickets left for the auction sale. Call the charity on 01379 678483 for details.

An Eye Art Sculpture Trail which is being offered up for sale by the Blossom Charity - Credit: Clarke and Simpson



