New factory planned after devastating fire

EADT reader Robert Chapman captured the scene at the fire at Parham in August 2020 - Credit: ROBERT CHAPMAN

Plans have been submitted for a new factory to replace premises lost in a devastating blaze.

Hatcher Components' fibreglass mouldings premises at Silverlace Green, Parham, were destroyed in a fire in August 2020.

Fifty firefighters tackled the incident after witnesses reported seeing explosions and a huge pall of smoke drifting across the countryside.

Now Hatcher Components Ltd, manufacturers of products for the commercial vehicle industry, and part of the Betts Group of companies, has asked East Suffolk Council for consent to replace the factory and storage centre with similar-sized premises on the site, which has now been cleared.

In documents submitted to the council, the firm, which employs 57 people in Framlingham, said the Parham site - where 16 people worked - was an important contributor to production.

It said: "Following the devastating fire at our Parham factory in August 2020, where we lost 50% of our productive capacity, we are just about managing to supply the large orders that we have but with considerable difficulty and staff working excessive overtime and outsourcing a lot of work which is both inefficient and costly.

"Following a protracted and on-going insurance claim, the site at Parham has now been cleared and it is imperative that we need to reinstate the facility as soon as possible.

"Once we have this facility, it will relieve our present stressful situation and it will obviously lead to further employment possibilities as one of the largest employers in Framlingham."