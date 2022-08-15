Traders' petition questions Suffolk town's BID vote

The BID aims to bring economic benefits for businesses in Felixstowe, pictured in 2015 - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

Bosses of an organisation aiming to boost business in a seaside town have explained the voting system which led to its creation following criticism from traders.

Felixstowe Business Improvement District (BID) was set up just under two years ago to work on and run projects that enhance the resort's trading environment, increase footfall, dwell-time and spending of residents and visitors.

Its work to bring economic benefits is paid for by a levy on businesses equivalent to 2% of their rateable value.

But Tony Love, who runs LOVE Antiques in Felixstowe, has called for more information to be made available about the process involved in the vote for the formation of the Felixstowe BID.

Some 280 businesses were invited to participate in the ballot, of which 84 voted, with the result that 48 were in favour of setting up the BID and 36 against.

The idea of setting up the BID to champion business interests followed similar projects in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds, Lowestoft and Newmarket.

But Mr Love said ballot papers were sent when many businesses were closed while in lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic and claimed many business owners were not aware of the vote.

He has collected a 40-signature petition opposing the creation of the BID and said he was concerned about the prospect of having to pay a levy when businesses were struggling with soaring energy bills and other costs triggered by the cost-of-living crisis.

“If everybody knows that the process was fair then they can see it was fair. A lot of people think it was bulldozed through. When you know that the 30% turnout was legitimate then you can look at other aspects of setting up the BID, such as whether it is value for money,” Mr Love said.

However, BID chair Jessie Fotherby said the process was fair and rateable properties were only allowed one vote, reducing the risk of fake ballots.

She said the levy favoured smaller businesses as larger firms would be putting in more money due to their higher rateable value.

BID manager Kate Cain said: “Since starting with the BID a few weeks ago, I can see that there is some work to do with communication and I am busy fixing this as we speak.

“It is a real shame that people are spending this much time and effort trying to destroy something that is there to actually help them and to help the town.

“The real strength of the BID is when people work together towards a common goal, where the monthly cost, often less than the cost of broadband, could easily be offset against savings from things like collective buying power.

“Consider also the strength and influence the BID represents to local authorities and associated professional bodies.

“The BID is about driving and improving business in the town, with a full-time staff of one (me), everything else is put back into promoting Felixstowe.

“We have had a lot of support from many businesses in the town, which is encouraging. I do hope our treasured local shops, cafes, bars, restaurants and services will get behind our drive to succeed.”