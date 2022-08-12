Sproughton farm to host second market after success of May event

David Carney and Joanne Hull from Applewood Acres at the Oak Farm Farmer's Market - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A family-run farm near Ipswich is gearing up to welcome hundreds of people to a farmers' market this weekend.

Organised as a collaboration between Oak House Farm and Acorn Events, the event will be held at Oak House Farm in Sproughton, and is a rare example of a farmers’ market held on a working farm.

Husband and wife team Ben and Georgina Woolf – who own the farm– will welcome visitors to the market on Sunday, August 14, between 10am and 2pm.

A previous market they hosted in May was visited by around 750 people.

The second edition of the farmers’ market will see a wide range of stalls, providing everything from food and drink to plants and even gourmet dog treats.

Mr Woolf said: “Our first market back in May was a great success with hundreds of happy customers.

“We’re hoping to top that on Sunday and welcome lots of people from the local area to the farm.”

Entry and parking are free.