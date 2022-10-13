The price of arable land in England is reaching new heights - as large acreages in the East of England are sold - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The price of arable land in England is set to reach an average of £10k an acre as a diverse set of buyers line up to snap up plots, figures show.

Farmland values reached historic highs in the mid-2010s only to level off or fall due to a variety of market forces.

But now buyers motivated by a range of interests from commercial environmentalism to the growing need for renewable energy and food security are crowding into a tight market, says Strutt and Parker.

The land agents' farmland database - which records sales of all farms, estates and blocks of publicly marketed farmland in England over 100 acres - shows more than half of arable land sold so far in 2022 was snapped up for more than £10k an acre - the first time this has occurred.

That compares to just over 30% at those prices in 2021. The proportion of land sold for more than £12k an acre has also risen, it says. It suggests tight supplies combined with strong demand are behind the rise.

The average price of arable land sold during the first nine months of the year rose 4% to £9,800/acre – the highest since 2015. Land is also going under offer at the fastest rate for at least five years. The average price of pasture has risen by 6% over the same period, to a record-breaking £8,000/acre.

“Our expectation is that by the end of 2022 the percentage increase for arable land could be about 6% too," said head of estates and farm agency Matthew Sudlow.

“There is currently a large amount of arable land under offer at prices which – once the sales have completed and the sold prices added to our dataset – are likely to push the average arable value to over £10,000/acre. The last time we saw average prices at this level was when the market peaked in 2014/2015.”

Strutt and Parker says supply has been growing though. In the third quarter, 66,200 acres were marketed - more than during the whole of 2021 or 2020.

Most of the rise in acres for sale is down to a "small number of significant sales" - a number of which have been in the East of England - rather than a rise in the number of individual sales.

"Although the volume of land has increased compared to the past couple of years, supply remains at historically low levels and demand continues to outstrip supply," said Strutt and Parker.

Mr Sudlow said the strength of demand reflected the broad spectrum of buyers that were about.

“We have a combination of farmers with rollover money, lifestyle buyers, and private investors, along with individuals and corporate companies looking at land for carbon sequestration or conservation projects,” he said.

Head of rural Rhodri Thomas predicted that with the current economic turmoil competition for all rural assets will intensify further.

“At times of economic uncertainty there tends to be renewed interest in rural assets, be that farmland or forestry. While these can be complex opportunities, sophisticated investors view them as safer investments, and a good hedge against inflation," he said.

“With the current economic outlook there is of course a trade-off to consider between the cost of borrowing and inflation, and the potential growth in values, but the rural land market continues to look very attractive compared to other asset classes.”

Overall, farmland has been a safe bet for investors. Mr Sudlow pointed out that the value of arable farmland has risen by 33% over the past 10 years and by 298% over the last 20 years, outperforming other property assets and the FTSE100.

"The financial crisis of 2008 was certainly followed by a surge in demand for farms and estates and we may see a repeat of this pattern. Unless there is a significant rise in supply – which is not looking likely at present – then we anticipate further growth in values,” he said.



