The huge mental pressure faced by farmers in England has been laid bare in a national study.

Researchers from the University of Exeter and national charity the Farming Community Network discovered that many felt lonely, disconnected from the wider public, and were subjected to abuse.

Charity workers in East Anglia said farmers in this region are under huge strain - but believe the public is more sympathetic to farmers' plights than the national study suggests. At the same time, they acknowledged there could still be gaps in knowledge about the problems those in the industry face.

FCN and the University of Exeter's Centre for Rural Policy Research interviewed 22 farmers or member of farming families and six farm support practitioners in England between March and July 2021.

Many of them felt undervalued and felt a "disconnect’" between farmers and wider society - and a lack of understanding from the general public about what is involved in farming and its unique pressures.

They found a perceived lack of public appreciation led to feelings of loneliness - which was linked to mental health problems such as depression and anxiety. Some farmers interviewed had been subjected to abusive behaviour - including being sworn at in the course of their working day.

One farmer said they received complaints about cows and tractor noise after a big housing estate went up. Frustrated drivers beeping their horns at tractor drivers was another sore point.

Farmers interviewed also felt the vital role they play in producing food and looking after the environment was often overlooked by the media.

The report calls for stronger ties to be forged between farming and non-farming communities to avoid farmers feeling isolated from society.

Senior researcher at Exeter University Dr Rebecca Wheeler said: “Cultural loneliness refers to feelings that arise from a sense of difference with others in the wider community – including feelings of being an outsider or being misunderstood by other cultural groups.

“It’s concerning to see that this type of loneliness repeatedly emerged in participants’ stories, with many farmers describing or alluding to a strong sense of disconnection with the wider public, and of feeling undervalued and misunderstood by government and society.”

Graham Miles, Lightwave rural chaplain for Suffolk, admitted things were getting harder for farmers.

"It's just one thing after another for them," he said. "Going back to my day, the early 1970s, yes, we had our problems - but not as much as they do today. I think it's just a sign of the times. They didn't have so much fly-tipping because people used to go to the tip - or we used to burn our rubbish."

Now tip visits were limited to online bookings - or paying for the services of traders with vans - some of whom were then dumping the rubbish illegally. Farmers were often bearing the brunt of this, he said.

He knew from his own farming background how lonely farming can be, he added.

"Sometimes they are very isolated," he said. "With today's modern technology especially tractor drivers are just in their cabs and they don't see anybody."

The public in Suffolk is sympathetic, he said, but didn't understand all the pressures farmers face - from financial challenges, to practical ones such as fly-tipping. They also didn't always appreciate how much goes into producing the food they see on supermarket shelves.

This year pig producers had been under huge pressure, he explained, and other farmers had been hit by damaging field fires during the heatwave.

"As far as the public is concerned our county is a very real county and I think the majority of people do appreciate what farmers do - but it would help if they understood what farmers have to deal with," he said.

"At harvest, we all get stuck behind tractors and trailers but it's only for a short period and people have got to realise that wheat and barley is going into producing our bread and whisky and things like that."

The Rt Rev Martin Seeley, Bishop of the St Edmundsbury and Ipswich Diocese, said: “I’m aware of farmers across our county who are under huge pressure and often bearing that pressure alone.

“However my experience is that farmers are much valued and cherished in Suffolk. When people become aware of the particular needs our farmers are facing, people do step up and respond to help.”

Professor Matt Lobley, co-director of the Centre for Rural Policy Research, said: "The issue of the sense of disconnection between farming and non-farming people has come up repeatedly in our research over a number of years. We now know that the loneliness and isolation that can stem from this impacts the mental health of farming people.”

FCN chief executive Dr Jude McCann said: “We hope that the findings of this study will help to encourage people to appreciate their local farmers more and to be more aware of what is involved in farming – helping to bridge the gap between farmer and non-farmer, and rural and urban environments.”

For anyone suffering mental anguish, rural mental health charity YANA (You Are Not Alone) can be contacted on 0300 323 0400 or helpline@yanahelp.org.

Farming Community Network’s helpline is 03000 111 999 or help@fcn.org.uk