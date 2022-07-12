News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Works completed on border control posts at Harwich and Felixstowe

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Chambers

Published: 1:34 PM July 12, 2022
R G CARTER - Felixstowe Port Vehicle Examination BuildingMay 6 2022.Matthew Power Photographywww

The Felixstowe Port Vehicle Examination Building has been completed by R G Carter - Credit: Matthew Power Photography

An East Anglian construction firm says it is "proud" as it celebrates the completion of two major port schemes.

R G Carter - which has offices across the region - has built two new secure inspection facilities for Hutchinson Ports at Felixstowe and Harwich.

The sites will inspect goods such as fresh product and plants entering the UK and they include high specification offices and welfare facilities for port and Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) staff.

R G Carter completed the complex works at Harwich International Port within 42 weeks. The new site lies close to a newly constructed port exit and  includes state-of-the-art, steel-framed buildings housing temperature-controlled conditions to maintain ambient, chilled, or frozen temperatures to accommodate the goods being inspected.

DEFRA Vehicle Inspection Facility - Harwich

The DEFRA Vehicle Inspection Facility at Harwich includes a new road access - Credit: HexCam Ltd / Andy Bodycombe

One key task was to manage the site's 200-strong workforce including staff and sub-contractors.

R G Carter general manager and director James Wilson said he was "delighted" to be handing over another successful project to Hutchinson.

“This has been an exciting and truly collaborative project for us to be involved in and we are delighted to have delivered these essential facilities at these busy regional Ports. We are very proud to see them successfully open for operational use and hope they provide the very highest standards of efficiency required at this important checkpoint,” he said.

R G CARTER - Felixstowe Port Vehicle Examination Building May 6 2022. Matthew Power Photography www

A close-up of bays at the new Felixstowe Port Vehicle Examination Building - Credit: Matthew Power Photography

Most Read

  1. 1 'Unspoilt' Suffolk coastal town and village named among best in England
  2. 2 'I can't bring my car out of the road': Parking troubles in Suffolk village street
  3. 3 Historic Bury St Edmunds jewellers to close after 277 years
  1. 4 Barn 'fully destroyed' as fire breaks out in Suffolk village
  2. 5 Second person dies after three-vehicle crash in Ipswich
  3. 6 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Portsmouth make Pigott enquiry
  4. 7 New fashion store opens in Suffolk seaside town
  5. 8 Things we could learn from tonight's West Ham friendly
  6. 9 New theme park to open near Colchester at the end of the week
  7. 10 Former Darsham Nurseries chef opens exciting new café by the coast 

The Felixstowe project included the installation of 10 dock levellers and two loading bays with temperature-controlled rooms holding commercial fridges and freezers. 

The site at Harwich has a new exit road which allows freight to reach the facility and then exit directly onto the A120to cut freight congestion.

DEFRA Vehicle Inspection Facility - Harwich

The DEFRA Vehicle Inspection Facility at Harwich seen from a high angle - Credit: HexCam Ltd / Andy Bodycombe


Harwich News
Felixstowe News

Don't Miss

The Swan in Needham Market High Street

Suffolk high street pub closes down - but hopes it will re-open

Dominic Bareham

person
An area of over 32 acres, known as Ashes Farm, on Newton Road, which is subject to plans for 300 homes.

Housing News

Plans for 300 homes in Suffolk town recommended for approval

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews were called to a large blaze at a field in Assington Road, Suffolk

Suffolk Live News

Dozens of firefighters battled 20-acre field blaze near Suffolk village

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services attending a three-vehicle crash in Ipswich. 

Suffolk Live News

Man dies after three-vehicle crash in Ipswich

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon