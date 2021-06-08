Published: 6:49 PM June 8, 2021

A manager has been appointed to head up Felixstowe Business Improvement District (BID).

Sheline Gledhill will lead the initiative which will see business-funded investment of £600,000 over five years to help shape the future of the town and seafront.

“Felixstowe has shown its resilience during the pandemic and the BID will help support the recovery as we continue to emerge from lockdown and invest in the town’s future,” she said.

“The task force has worked incredibly hard to get the BID this far and, after a ‘yes’ vote from the town’s businesses at the end of last year, I am looking forward to connecting with the board to set our priorities and start to make a real difference.

“In the coming weeks, my aim is to meet as many businesspeople in the BID area as I can to understand their priorities and vision for Felixstowe and learn from their experience and expertise.”

Ms Gledhill moved to Felixstowe almost 20 years ago and joins the BID from Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, where she had an event, marketing and communications role.

Earlier in her career she spent 12 years working on the East Anglian Daily Times’ business desk, where she edited Business East Monthly, before a career break took her overseas to the Sultanate of Oman and America.

“Living abroad was an amazing experience, but I am glad to be back home in Felixstowe and can’t wait to get started in my new role” she added.

Work will now begin on formalising an action plan for the coming year. Projects under discussion include a local visitor marketing and promotion to enhance footfall and visitor experience in both the town and on the seafront, developing a loyalty scheme for local shops and improving wayfinding and signage to improve connectivity throughout the town.

“Felixstowe has so much to offer both residents and visitors alike,” said Ms Gledhill, “and it is important that the business community has a strong voice and can engage fully in building back better.”