New communal heating project slashes bills and emissions in Felixstowe

Angus Williams

Published: 4:42 PM February 10, 2021   
The £1.4million communal heating project is the largest of its kind in the region.

A £1.4million communal heating scheme serving more than 100 homes in Felixstowe has been installed — cutting emissions for residents by 70%.

Finn Geotherm installed the ground source heat pump system for 113 houses, flats and bungalows managed by housing association Flagship Homes on Runnacles Way in Felixstowe, plus two private residences.

Under the new scheme, which is the biggest of its kind in the region, heat is collected from the ground using bore holes.

Heat and hot water is then generated for each part of the estate by a central ground source heat pump.

Inside the plant room at the new communal heating project

Highly insulated underground pipes then carry this heat to the individual houses.

As well as reducing emissions, the system has also slashed residents' energy bills by 70%.

Madeleine Jefferies, head of housing at Flagship Homes, said: “Fuel poverty is a serious issue which can affect the wider community, and we’re always looking at ways to make our customers’ homes more affordable and giving people some breathing space when things get tough."


