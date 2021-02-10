New communal heating project slashes bills and emissions in Felixstowe
- Credit: Finn Geotherm
A £1.4million communal heating scheme serving more than 100 homes in Felixstowe has been installed — cutting emissions for residents by 70%.
Finn Geotherm installed the ground source heat pump system for 113 houses, flats and bungalows managed by housing association Flagship Homes on Runnacles Way in Felixstowe, plus two private residences.
Under the new scheme, which is the biggest of its kind in the region, heat is collected from the ground using bore holes.
Heat and hot water is then generated for each part of the estate by a central ground source heat pump.
Highly insulated underground pipes then carry this heat to the individual houses.
You may also want to watch:
As well as reducing emissions, the system has also slashed residents' energy bills by 70%.
Madeleine Jefferies, head of housing at Flagship Homes, said: “Fuel poverty is a serious issue which can affect the wider community, and we’re always looking at ways to make our customers’ homes more affordable and giving people some breathing space when things get tough."
Most Read
- 1 Stunning Suffolk destinations in this week's Extraordinary Escapes on Channel 4
- 2 Further bin disruption looms for Suffolk households
- 3 Vote: Is it time for Evans to sack Town boss Lambert?
- 4 A12 at Stratford St Mary REOPENS after lorry overturns and four vehicles crash
- 5 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 2-1 loss at Peterborough United
- 6 Popular Hadleigh chef and dad with 'heart of gold' dies suddenly aged 31
- 7 Will your bins be collected today following heavy snow fall?
- 8 Covid infection rate in Suffolk falls to same level as in early December
- 9 'I think a draw would have been fair' - Taylor on 2-1 defeat at Peterborough
- 10 Matchday Recap : Clarke-Harris and Ward condemn Town to defeat