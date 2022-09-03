Popular Felixstowe drag queen to open new cabaret show bar

Leon Richer at his new bar La Vida on Beach Street, Felixstowe - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A popular Felixstowe drag queen is set to open a new cabaret show bar in the town.

Leon Richer, 33, was "born and bred" in the town, but worked abroad for a number of years.

"I've been a drag queen for the last 13 years", he said.

Leon has been a drag queen for the last 13 years - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"I've done it here, there and everywhere. But I brought it back to Felixstowe around seven years ago.

"When I've done my shows, people have said they would love to do it but that places around here were either too big or too small.

"That's where I came up with the idea for La Vida."

Leon purchased the premises formerly occupied by Copas Bar in Beach Street during lockdown.

The venue's design was well received at a preview weekend event - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

La Vida will officially open its doors on Friday, September 9 and will be marketed as a cabaret show bar.

"I want it to be a place where you people can be entertained but also try drag or anything else," he said.

"It's big but it's also small if that makes sense. It's a bit more intimate.

"I want people to feel comfortable and not too nervous to try it."

The bar will be open on Fridays and Saturdays from 8pm.

La Vida will officially open its doors on Friday 9 - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Due to its proximity to a number of food outlets, the venue will focus solely on being a bar and providing evening entertainment.

"We won't be serving food because Beach Street has so many great places that do that", said Leon.

"So the plan is for people to get food elsewhere and then come here and be entertained afterwards."

Prior to its official opening, Leon hosted a small preview weekend where Leon "tested the waters".

The bar will be open on Fridays and Saturdays from 8pm - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"I had a little opening where people could come a have a little look.

"I had a drag act on the Friday and a singer, female DJ and acoustic duo on the Saturday.

"There were rave reviews about the venue and the decoration so it was a really good weekend.

"Looking ahead to the official opening, I'm excited.

"I've got a lot of great plans in the works but, for the meantime, I'm just going to go with the flow and enjoy it."