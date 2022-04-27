Coldplay and Duran Duran tributes will perform as festival returns

The Sax Community Fest is returning after two years with a new name - Credit: Su Anderson

Tribute acts to popular bands Coldplay and Duran Duran will be among bands performing as part of a community festival, which is returning following a two-year absence due to the pandemic.

Revellers enjoying the two-day Sax Community Fest will also be able to enjoy the sounds of Phil Collins and Spandau Ballet when the event takes place on July 29 and 30.

Ultimate Coldplay will bring the first day to an end, while the following evening there will be a string of ‘80s hits provided by the Phil Collins tribute Serious Collins and Riogold, a Duran Duran and Spandau Ballet covers band.

Food stalls will also be provided, along with a licensed bar and a community café run by the service organisation Rotary.

The band Shattered perform at a previous Saxmundham festival - Credit: Su Anderson

The bar will serve ‘Sax appeal’ lager, while there will also be a Pimm's and gin station and food will include fish finger sandwiches, burgers, hot dogs and crepes.

In March, Sax Community Fest director Terry Barrow told the EADT: “With all the social deprivation, anxiety and misery that COVID has caused to the people of Saxmundham, we want to stage a truly inclusive community event, building on our previous experience of Sax Music Fest and offer not only music, which remains the core entertainment, but also introduce other activities.

“Our aim is to help people to relax and socialise again, putting behind them the darkness of the past two years, through two days of fun and enjoyment.”

Entry is free to the event, which will be taking place on the Saxmundham High School playing fields with gates opening at midday each day.

For 2022, the name has been changed to Sax Community Fest, reflecting a change from being a purely music festival towards being a true community event with the addition of non-music entertainment and activities and a range of meeting facilities.

The two-day event will accommodate elderly, vulnerable and disabled visitors who can enjoy the event in a professionally managed secure and safe environment.

Children will be able to have free hands-on arts and craft making experiences and participate in dance and music workshops under professional instruction in a marquee, while there will also be rides and other activities.

Another marquee will house a ‘Sax information zone’, offering consultation services for young people about local employment and advice on health and wellbeing.

Saxmundham’s IP17 Good Neighbour scheme's volunteers will oversee the various activities and marshalling duties.

For more information, visit www.saxmusicfest.co.uk