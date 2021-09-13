Published: 4:30 PM September 13, 2021

Amanda Bradshaw is looking to bring back The Filling Station - Credit: Archant

A popular village takeaway business that was set to be sold after struggling to find premises will be returning soon if new plans are approved.

The Filling Station, formerly based in Debenham, will be returning after closing to customers in November 2020.

It was formerly based at Meadow Works Business Park until its tenancy ended.

Owner Amanda Bradshaw, had looked to sell the business at the start of this year after struggling to find a new location to continue in.

"It's been the most horrible year," said Ms Bradshaw.

"We lost everything."

After struggling to find a buyer for the business, Ms Bradshaw sold all her former equipment and paid all of her bounce-back loans.

A week later a former customer called and offered her a lifeline after turning up at her former location for some food and finding the business gone.

"I was contacted by the daughter of a local farmer," said Ms Bradshaw.

"They said 'we have a spacious barn and bungalow'."

The new takeaway is set to be based out of a farm on the A1120 in the nearby village of Earl Stonham.

The farm is owned by a local wagyu beef farmer.

"I will be able to serve wagyu ," said Ms Bradshaw.

A planning application has now been entered for the change of use of the farm buildings and it is hoped that the new location will be ready soon.

"We are hoping that if we get planning permission that we will be open in the new year," she said.

Despite moving location, Ms Bradshaw said she would be more committed than ever to high quality food.

"My approach is going to be the very highest quality food, as far away as possible from a greasy burger," she said.

"The best hot sandwiches and the best burgers."

She said she was hopeful that her former customers in Debenham would come to the new location as well as villagers from other nearby areas.

"It's a big step," she said.

"It's very challenging doing it on my own."

There are plans in the works, should the site get planning permission, to expand further in the future.

"It's a beautiful setting," she said.

"Hopefully in the future we may apply for planning permission for seating."