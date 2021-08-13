Published: 4:45 PM August 13, 2021 Updated: 4:49 PM August 13, 2021

The Local Energy Showcase is due to take place at Wherstead Park, Ipswich, in October - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Businesses and community organisations are being urged to tackle climate change by joining Suffolk’s first ever green energy showcase.

The Local Energy Showcase - organised by Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils - will promote how different types of greener energy can be used by communities and businesses.

Tickets are now available for the two-day extravaganza which is being held at Wherstead Park in Ipswich on 21 and 22 October.

The event is open to all businesses with an interest in finding out more about local energy solutions and as well as community groups and parishes which would like to understand and explore the benefits.

Keynote speeches from specialists, workshops and a question and answer session with a panel of experts feature at the event as Suffolk strives to meet its goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2030.

The show will feature a marketplace for green energy businesses and organisations to showcase their products and services, demonstrate how local energy solutions can be installed and used, and how switching energy supplies can lower greenhouse emissions and reduce energy costs.

Delegates will get a chance to network with and learn from leaders in the fields of carbon reduction, heat networks and solar energy.

Practical workshops will include understanding the concepts of becoming net zero, how to access green grants and funding, and how to reduce energy consumption.

During day one, businesses will find out what local energy solutions are available to them, how technology can be used to boost the benefits of green energy and how, local energy is a growing sector with the potential of bringing more skilled jobs to the region.

On day two, local groups and parishes will learn how solutions such as solar energy and ground source heat pumps can power whole communities, reducing costs and supporting local ambitions of cleaner and greener places to live, work and visit.

Keynote speakers include Shivali Mathur, from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) and Emma Bridge, of Community Energy England, who will share real examples of how businesses and community groups can drive forward their green ambitions, improve their energy efficiency and reduce costs.

Councillor Michael Holt, cabinet member for economic growth, Babergh District Council, said: “Green energy has the potential to not just create jobs, but also save money which will be vital for future economic growth in the district as we come out of the pandemic.”

The benefits that green energy can deliver provide hope for a much brighter future for our districts and I hope that many of our businesses, community groups and parishes will attend the Local Energy Showcase to find out how pursuing environmentally-friendly practices can enable them to be more sustainable in the future.”

Councillor Jessica Fleming, Mid Suffolk District Council, cabinet member for environment said the council was committed to tackling climate change and working with Suffolk partners toward achieving carbon neutrality by 2030.

"This event is a great opportunity to promote the great work of local organisations that are helping to achieve that goal.

“The Local Energy Showcase is a significant step on the road to achieving our carbon neutral aims and will help to inform local organisations about emerging technologies and what they can do to contribute to reducing their climate impacts and ensuring a brighter and happier future for our children and planet.”

The event is being sponsored by businesses and organisations with a proactive approach to green energy including the University of Suffolk, Eastern New Energy and East of England Co-op.

For more information about the event and to register for sponsorship, please visit here

Tickets are free and can be booked online here



