News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

East law firm goes for growth after being snapped up by investors

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Chambers

Published: 11:07 AM August 4, 2021    Updated: 11:17 AM August 4, 2021
Fisher Jones Greenwood LLP's headquarters in Colchester

Fisher Jones Greenwood solicitors has been snapped up by investment firm Blixt - Credit: Bree Back

A law firm has joined forces with private investors to take it to the next stage of growth.

Colchester-based Fisher Jones Greenwood LLP solicitors (FJG) has been acquired by Blixt Group for an undisclosed sum.

All 153 of FJG’s employees – which are spread across offices in Clacton-on-Sea, Billericay, Holland-on-Sea, Chelmsford and London – will transfer to the new business.

Senior partner Tony Fisher becomes chief executive of the firm and managing partner Paula Fowler becomes chief operations officer. All the firm’s equity partners will remain in place.

Tony Fisher, Fisher Jones Greenwood chief executive

Tony Fisher becomes chief executive of Fisher Jones Greenwood, which is now owned by Blixt - Credit: FJG

Blixt is a pan-European private equity firm based in London which is backed by more than 250m euros (£214m) worth of funding from institutional investors.

You may also want to watch:

This is the first acquisition of its kind for the business and the plan is that FJB will become a springboard for more acquisitions over the next three or four years.

The equity firm’s aim is to build a leading national legal firm focusing on private client services and services to small and medium-sized corporates, said FJG.

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman in 20s dies in single car crash on A12 in Suffolk
  2. 2 Edmundson ruled out of opener as Cook discusses 'four, five or six' more transfers
  3. 3 Swimmers report sickness symptoms after dip in Suffolk river
  1. 4 Suffolk pub reopens with exclusive Champagne carvery 
  2. 5 Suffolk enjoys warehousing boom as more businesses flock to region
  3. 6 Why Ipswich Town's American owners won't be making first visit for Morecambe clash
  4. 7 The Town players who have improved their stock in pre-season
  5. 8 New plans for village cafe, shop and business units divide opinion
  6. 9 WATCH: Ever Given docks at Felixstowe after four-month delay

“FJG has successfully survived the Covid crisis and is now in a strong position to take advantage of emerging opportunities. Partnering with Blixt will ensure that FJG remains resilient, with sufficient capital, human resources and technology support to enable it to continue to grow rapidly both organically and by way of acquisition,” said Fisher Jones Greenwood.

Mr Fisher said it was a “fantastic opportunity” for the Essex law firm to continue its growth path and provide opportunities to other firms to be part of a national network.

“We will stick with our key values of integrity, respect and expertise, and with the support of Blixt we want to continue to be known as a great place to work, retaining and supporting the best employees to develop their own careers in a dynamic and exciting firm which is fully adjusted to the emerging legal services market,” he added.

Blixt Group chief executive Carl Harring said: “We are delighted to be working with FJG. We were immediately impressed by the quality of the firm and its commitment to innovation and progress alongside excellent client service. We are looking forward to help build a strong national group supported by best-in-class technology and process flow.”

Fisher Jones Greenwood's Colchester offices

Fisher Jones Greenwood's 153-strong workforce will keep their jobs after coming under the wing of investment firm Blixt - Credit: Bree Back


 

Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Is your surname on the list of the unclaimed estates? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

People with these surnames in Suffolk could be owed a fortune

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
The Oaks Primary School, Ipswich

Education News | Updated

Where are Suffolk’s outstanding schools?

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
An artists' impression of a ski slope at the Valley Ridge resort, formerly known as SnOasis, in Great Blakenham Picture...

Valley Ridge ski resort in jeopardy amid furious row over landfill site

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon
The Tavern, a community pub in Elmswell, has had a relaunch new leaseholders, Chris and Sarah Mapey, took it on.

'Never seen anything like it' - community pulls together to revamp pub

Mariam Ghaemi

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus