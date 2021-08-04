Published: 11:07 AM August 4, 2021 Updated: 11:17 AM August 4, 2021

Fisher Jones Greenwood solicitors has been snapped up by investment firm Blixt

A law firm has joined forces with private investors to take it to the next stage of growth.

Colchester-based Fisher Jones Greenwood LLP solicitors (FJG) has been acquired by Blixt Group for an undisclosed sum.

All 153 of FJG’s employees – which are spread across offices in Clacton-on-Sea, Billericay, Holland-on-Sea, Chelmsford and London – will transfer to the new business.

Senior partner Tony Fisher becomes chief executive of the firm and managing partner Paula Fowler becomes chief operations officer. All the firm’s equity partners will remain in place.

Tony Fisher becomes chief executive of Fisher Jones Greenwood, which is now owned by Blixt

Blixt is a pan-European private equity firm based in London which is backed by more than 250m euros (£214m) worth of funding from institutional investors.

This is the first acquisition of its kind for the business and the plan is that FJB will become a springboard for more acquisitions over the next three or four years.

The equity firm’s aim is to build a leading national legal firm focusing on private client services and services to small and medium-sized corporates, said FJG.

“FJG has successfully survived the Covid crisis and is now in a strong position to take advantage of emerging opportunities. Partnering with Blixt will ensure that FJG remains resilient, with sufficient capital, human resources and technology support to enable it to continue to grow rapidly both organically and by way of acquisition,” said Fisher Jones Greenwood.

Mr Fisher said it was a “fantastic opportunity” for the Essex law firm to continue its growth path and provide opportunities to other firms to be part of a national network.

“We will stick with our key values of integrity, respect and expertise, and with the support of Blixt we want to continue to be known as a great place to work, retaining and supporting the best employees to develop their own careers in a dynamic and exciting firm which is fully adjusted to the emerging legal services market,” he added.

Blixt Group chief executive Carl Harring said: “We are delighted to be working with FJG. We were immediately impressed by the quality of the firm and its commitment to innovation and progress alongside excellent client service. We are looking forward to help build a strong national group supported by best-in-class technology and process flow.”

Fisher Jones Greenwood's 153-strong workforce will keep their jobs after coming under the wing of investment firm Blixt




