The price of supermarket food will have to go up to keep pace with the cost of growing it, a west Suffolk farmer has warned - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The cost of food will have to go up to keep pace with the eye-watering rise in the cost of growing it, a farmers' leader has warned.

Suffolk National Farmers' Union chairman Andrew Blenkiron said farmers will not be able to grow food next year - if the prices they are paid don't match their outlay.

While the price of wheat and other cereals have rocketed this year in the wake of world shortages, other crops such as root vegetables and lettuces haven't kept pace, he said Mr Blenkron, who is director of the Euston Estate near Thetford. Meanwhile costs of energy, fertiliser, animal feed and fuel have gone through the roof.

The UK has been rocked by Bank of England predictions that inflation will top 13% and the country will be plunged into a year-long recession - if a cap on household energy bills are raised in line with what the energy watchdog is calling for.

On Thursday (August 4), the bank decided to raise the base interest rate from 1.25% to 1.75% in a bid to curb runaway inflation - a move which will hit many farmers, who often borrow heavily to pay for the inputs and machinery they need.

"Food prices are going to have to rise," said Mr Blenkiron. "Producers are going to have to start passing on these costs."

And the country was facing an energy emergency, he warned, as he called for more focus on cutting red tape so that schemes such as solar farms and new farm reservoirs could progress much more quickly through the planning system.

Electricity costs on the estate leapt up this year from 11p to 34p a unit. That meant the annual bill shot up from £120k to £400k. The estate's fertiliser costs have also risen steeply from £140k to £420-450k while tractor fuel was at £120k per annum but will be £240k this year. The high price of steel means the costs involved in replacing worn ploughs has also leapt up.

Meanwhile, farm subsidies - which used to be linked to the food farmers grow - are being phased out in favour of supporting environmental measures on farms.

Andrew Blenkiron, director of the Euston Estate, and chairman of the Suffolk branch of the National Farmers' Union, has warned food prices will have to rise - Credit: Denise Bradley

Farmers were very worried, Mr Blenkiron said, but were looking at where they could shave costs on energy and fertiliser.

"It's going to be down to individual farm businesses. The really good guys on the really good land will continue to thrive and meet the challenges head-on - but with the element of risk," he predicted.

"It's more of a gamble and people have to really drill down and know what their costs are."

But he added: "My general sense is people are always going to need to eat."