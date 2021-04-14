Suffolk wealth management company is snapped up by investment giant
- Credit: Philip James
A wealth management firm based in Suffolk has been snapped up by a private equity investment company presiding over £6.8bn worth of assets.
Bury St Edmunds-based Beckett Investment Management Group – which has an 80-strong workforce – continues under managing director Ian White after being acquired by the Foresight Group.
The Suffolk investment and advisory business – founded by outgoing chairman Bob Beckett in 1988 – works with more than 2,900 clients and manages around £775m of assets across a range of investment portfolios and is now eyeing further growth.
Foresight – which is based in London and has regional offices across seven UK sites including Cambridge as well as a presence in Sydney, Rome, Madrid and Luxembourg – is described as one of the most active investors in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the UK and has been in operation for 35 years.
The sale deal is the third investment by the £100m Foresight East of England Fund which targets equity investments in SMEs in the region.
You may also want to watch:
“Foresight’s investment will support the next phase of development and growth for our firm,” said Mr White. “We are a purpose-led organisation that is passionate about playing a valued role in the community that we serve, promoting financial and emotional health and wellbeing to our clients and to wider society.”
Becketts' new chairman, Malcolm Streatfield, was a member of the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) Practitioner’s Panel and has more than 40 years’ experience in financial services including a chief executive of the Lighthouse Group.
Most Read
- 1 Antiques Roadtrip star opens new Suffolk antiques shop
- 2 Cyclist dies after collision with car in Bury St Edmunds
- 3 Cafe owner 'very emotional' after mystery customer leaves £500 for staff
- 4 'Our supporters are tired and bored of us' - Cook on 3-0 loss at AFC Wimbledon
- 5 Matchday Live: Town beaten 3-0 after Harrop's red card
- 6 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 3-0 loss at AFC Wimbledon
- 7 'I am delighted to be joining. There is a lot of hard work that lies ahead' - Town's new CEO Ashton confirmed
- 8 Driver who killed 'dearly loved' man, 29, in crash is jailed
- 9 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 3-0 loss at AFC Wimbledon
- 10 AFC Wimbledon 3-0 Ipswich Town: Woeful Blues well-beaten at Plough Lane in 'season-defining' game
Foresight senior investment manager Matt McLoughlin said Becketts had a well-deserved leading reputation in Suffolk and the wider region as a differentiated and trusted adviser to both private clients and companies with a strong set of values.
“Bob, Ian and the team have built a successful business which demonstrates outstanding engagement with the people in its teams and in the communities it serves. The company is well-positioned for continuing growth and we look forward to working together in the coming years,” he said.
Paul Tysoe, investment manager of the Cambridgeshire Pension Fun, a major investor in the Foresight East of England Fund, said: “The investment into Becketts is another exciting opportunity for the Foresight East of England Fund to support a well-established business at the heart of the East Anglia region.
“Becketts has strong reputation for delivering outstanding service to its clients and I am looking forward to seeing the company’s next stage of growth under its new leadership.”