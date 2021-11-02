Four places in Suffolk officially serving up Good Food

The Lady Florence lives by the village of Orford, offering dinners in the protected harbour. - Credit: River Cruise Restaurants

A floating restaurant and an Ipswich chippy are among the Suffolk winners in the Good Food Awards 2022.

The Swan Hotel in Lavenham won a Blue Ribbon in the Good Hotel category, with the awards website proclaiming they were keen to "recognise the hard-working teams who strive for excellence within their field".

The hotel was "chosen for their room quality, service and value".

The Grill at Twenty5, in St Nicholas St, Ipswich also won a Blue Ribbon - this time for culinary excellence. It is the sixth time the restaurant has been recognised in the Good Food Awards.

Another awards stalwart, The Lady Florence, which sails out of Orford, has been awarded a gold seal for the third year running, recognising their "food quality, service and value".

You may also want to watch:

And Codfellas fish and chip shop, in the Chantry area of Ipswich, also won a gold seal - for the fourth consecutive year.

Kris Ambury, owner of the Lady Florence said: "It feels absolutely amazing to win for the third year running, especially after the last 16 months of the pandemic — we're over the moon.

"We want to thank all our friends and loyal customers for rooting for us. It's a very good feeling."

Mr Amsbury added: "The Lady Florence is an experience, not like a normal restaurant — each cruise is about three hours long, and you spend that out on the river which is full of history and life.

"We intend to celebrate with a bottle of champagne."

The Grill At Twenty5, on Ipswich's St. Nicholas Street - Credit: Danielle Lett

Gavin Robson, manager at The Grill at Twenty5, said: "We strive for recognition like this every day— it's very rewarding to hear that people are making nice comments.

"There is a small team of three full time people here, plus some youngsters on the weekend. Everyone is very dedicated and between us we've got decades in the industry.

"The food is our pride and passion. We use no frozen ingredients, well, except the ice cream."

Ozzie Bozdag, of CodFellas fish and chips, on the shop's fourth birthday - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Meanwhile, Ozzie Bozdag, boss at Codfellas attributes his success to the quality of his ingredients.

"Why am I the best? It's really really simple. I stick to the quality."

Codfellas sources their fish from Leinebris Line, based in Norway, who deliver high quality fish to the takeaway within 48 hours of it being caught.

This however, comes at a price: "A box of haddock I buy costs £172-182, you can get a box of cheap fish for £100," said Mr Bozdag.

"I buy much more expensive potatoes, Agria, which are some of the most expensive potatoes on the market.

"The reason I do it? How golden they are! If you know how to treat them you can get them more golden and fluffy than any other."

New potatoes and Lincolnshire Agria varieties are also used in the shop but Mr Bozdag said one thing is consistent.

He said: "All of our products are the same. Quality is central."

Earlier this year, Codfellas was named the fish and chip shop of the year for Suffolk at the London and South East Prestige Awards



