Farmers' fortunes will vary greatly this year across East Anglia - with livestock operations taking a big hit from rising input prices, according to an expert.

Andrew Knowles, chief executive of Framlingham-based farm co-operative Fram Farmers, said as the combines are put away farmers are taking stock as they turn their attention to next season - and are feeling squeezed.

Tight cashflows will be eased by an early partial payment of Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) farm subsidies, he said. "But the rise in input prices means that we could see lots of difficulties going into the autumn-winter as the working capital demands for most farming business have risen substantially," he warned.

It's been a good harvest for cereal farmers, says Fram Farmers' chief executive Andrew Knowles - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"Now is the time to either prepare or revisit cashflow budgets and speak to your lender if you need to rethink facilities. The need for income may bring forward additional grain sales in the next three to six months which could weigh on the market depending on how much demand destruction has occurred."

There was a "wide spectrum" of impacts across enterprises, he said. While wheat harvests have been generally good, other crops has suffered under the intense heat.

Among those are sugar beet, whose yields are under threat this year - especially for those growers without access to irrigation.

"This year inflation in input prices has exceeded that of total agricultural outputs with the consequential squeeze on margins and profitability. But there is a wide spectrum of impacts across enterprises," he said.

Andersons' Agflation table - Credit: Andersons

Farm consultants Andersons’ estimates for July 2022 show Agflation at 23.5% annually - more than double that of agricultural outputs (10.1%), he pointed out.

The impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February had been "fundamental" across all markets - with energy prices rocketing by 400% to 500%. Fertiliser prices have also soared because of sanctions on Russia - a major manufacturer. This has been exacerbated by extreme weather patterns globally.

Very high feed prices were resulting in cuts to the domestic pig herd and the lowering of broiler - or chicken - carcase weights to cut the cost of production as well as in response to the cost-of-living crisis, he said.

Added to this, a Covid-19 hangover in supply chains remains "an ever present challenge" - hitting everything from the price of pesticides and other farm chemicals to building materials and machinery.

There are also concerns that the cost-of-living crisis for consumers could lead to changes in consumption patterns - such as reductions in lamb and beef eating. Another headache is exchange rates - which also have an impact on the relative values of imports and exports.

As a result, the previous ‘just in time’ farming mindset has to change, he warned. "Planning, forecasting, increasing on farm storage capacity is now essential to ensure efficient, profitable farming."

But he admitted that some challenges will be tough to overcome. "Fully offsetting high input prices is very difficult. The key is to try and preserve margins, so when looking to buy inputs such as fertiliser then look to hedge with a proportion of grain sales to lock in margins."

Being a member of a cooperative buying group is essential, he argued, as it puts farmers in the best position to secure supply and prices.

On the plus side it had been "a relatively straightforward" growing season for combinable crops with no shortage of sunshine and moderate to low disease pressure. However, lack of rain became a big challenge from early summer onwards - and going into autumn, winter oilseed rape planting was already looking "very vulnerable".

But in general harvest was "very early and very good", he said - although second wheats struggled - especially on dry land. In the main there were strong yields but variable quality for milling wheats. Drying charges - if any - were negligible due to the heatwave, he added.

Meanwhile, growing costs have been mixed - depending on whether farmers made their fertiliser purchase before or after mid September 2021. Fuel and metal costs were all rising sharply and the cost of labour continued to be a concern, he said.

Harvesting in the fields near Saxmundham. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

For vegetable growers, the high growing costs, combined with difficulties securing seasonal workers made for a difficult year. This was made worse by high irrigation costs and high energy costs for processing and storing.

There had been some rises in retail prices - but these had not been enough to cover the higher cost of production. "Retailers' desire to be the consumer's champion in the cost-of-living crisis have made it very difficult to secure sufficient price repositioning on supply contracts," added Andrew.

"Many growers looking very hard at planting programmes for next season. Relatively high combinable crop prices and higher input costs and requirements for sugar beet and potatoes means growers are questioning planting areas of both for next year," he said.

The pig sector had been badly affected by a host of factors including a backlog in abattoirs - but dairy had fared slightly better.

"Due to the threat of dairy producers quitting or quickly turning down production processors/retailers have been more willing to pass on price increases to their customers rather than facing empty shelves," he said.

"But the summer drought has impacted forage yields and grass growth. This is already impacting on milk yields and going into the winter silage clamps are going to be very empty unless we get lots of rain soon. Therefore feed requirements will increase for producers to fill the nutritional gap left by a shortage of silage, pushing up cost of production higher. Only time will tell if retailers value having liquid milk on their shelves for their customers and therefore cover the inevitable increase in milk cost of production."



