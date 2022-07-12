Suffolk cruise company returns to Scottish port
- Credit: Fred.Olsen Cruise Lines
An Ipswich-based cruise line company has revived its Scottish route.
Fred.Olsen Cruise Lines is cruising from Scotland for the first time since 2019 as smaller ship Balmoral heads off to the Norwegian fjords.
The ship set off from Rosyth in Edinburgh on July 8 towards the rugged north - heading towards Nordfjord, Sognefjord, Fjaerlandsfjord and Eresfjord. The ship will also visit Molde, Skjolden and Olden.
The first guests arrived back on board the Balmoral in May 2022 - joining Fred. Olsen’s new ships Bolette and Borealis, which both resumed cruising in 2021.
Balmoral’s first voyage was to the Canary Islands with later sailings to Norway, Finland, Sweden, Estonia and Latvia via Newcastle.
For the rest of the summer the ship will sail from Rosyth near Edinburgh before embarking on a series of sailings from Southampton, Dover and Portsmouth from September.
Managing director Peter Deer said: “Welcoming guests from Scotland back on-board Balmoral, departing from Rosyth, is a major milestone for Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines. This first departure from Rosyth will be extra special as Scotland is Balmoral’s spiritual home, and we always receive a warm welcome when sailing from there.
“There is a long and proud history at Fred. Olsen of naming ships after Scottish icons, which reflects the connections between the Olsen family and Scotland.
“It is wonderful to have three ships sailing again, which allows us to offer departures from more regional ports around the UK.
“I look forward exploring the world with our Scottish guests aboard Balmoral this year and beyond.”