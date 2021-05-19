News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Former Suffolk cruise liner broken up in Turkish shipyard

Angus Williams

Published: 3:18 PM May 19, 2021   
Boudicca at La Coruna in northern Spain. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Boudicca at La Coruna in northern Spain. - Credit: Archant

A cruise ship formerly owned by Fred. Olsen is being broken up in a Turkish shipyard.

Boudicca, a 177m long cruise liner, was bought by the Suffolk-based cruise company in 2005 but was retired by the business in August 2020.

Boudicca, along with sister ship Black Watch, was sold to be used as accommodation vessels for shipyard workers in Turkey.

But now, it has been reported that Boudicca was beached at a scrapping yard in Aliaga, Turkey, for breaking down.

Fred Olsen is retiring ships Boudicca and Black Watch as as it welcomes new vessels � Bolette and Bo

Fred Olsen retired ships Boudicca and Black Watch. Pictured: Black Watch in Eidfjord, Norway - Credit: Archant

Peter Deer, managing director at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: "Boudicca was sold to a company in Turkey last year. She was a part of our fleet for 14 happy years.

"While we are sad to hear this news, we have a wealth of wonderful experiences that will live long in the memories of us, our guests and our crew."

A spokeswoman for Fred. Olsen said they had not been made aware of any updates about the future of Black Watch.

