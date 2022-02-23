Free kids' meals at seaside restaurant for half-term
- Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND
A Suffolk seaside restaurant and takeaway is offering kids a free meal this half-term, hoping to help families struggling with the rise in the cost of living.
Fish Dish, in Undercliff Road West, Felixstowe, is aiming to "put a smile on children's faces" as well as helping family budgets with the generous offer this week.
Between 11.30am and noon and 3.30pm and 6.30pm until, and including, Friday (February 25) school-age youngsters can claim a free sausage or chicken nuggets meal, along with a drink.
Alper Tekin, from Fish Dish, said: “We did this after the government stopped giving kids free meals during the holidays a couple of years ago.
“This year it's worse for people with gas and electric prices going up. I’ve got a really good business and I'm struggling, too. I thought that families needed to be able to take their kids out to eat.
“I remember when I was a child my mum took me out somewhere to eat and I used to love it. Not many people can do that anymore so we decided to give free kids meals this week, because why not!
“We rely on our customers and local people so giving a little bit back won’t hurt us."
The offer has already proven popular and Mr Tekin added: “We enjoy putting a smile on the kids' faces."