News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Free kids' meals at seaside restaurant for half-term

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 5:13 PM February 23, 2022
Sarka and Alper outside Fish Dish in Felixstowe

Fish Dish in Felixstowe is giving away free kids meals this half-term. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A Suffolk seaside restaurant and takeaway is offering kids a free meal this half-term, hoping to help families struggling with the rise in the cost of living.

Fish Dish, in Undercliff Road West, Felixstowe, is aiming to "put a smile on children's faces" as well as helping family budgets with the generous offer this week.

Between 11.30am and noon and 3.30pm and 6.30pm until, and including, Friday (February 25) school-age youngsters can claim a free sausage or chicken nuggets meal, along with a drink.

Luca Brett with his free sausage meal from Fish Dish Felixstowe

Luca Brett is one of many children to claim their free meal this half-term. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Alper Tekin, from Fish Dish, said: “We did this after the government stopped giving kids free meals during the holidays a couple of years ago. 

“This year it's worse for people with gas and electric prices going up. I’ve got a really good business and I'm struggling, too. I thought that families needed to be able to take their kids out to eat. 

Daisy with her chips outside Fish Dish in Felixstowe

Daisy enjoying her chips from Fish Dish. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

“I remember when I was a child my mum took me out somewhere to eat and I used to love it. Not many people can do that anymore so we decided to give free kids meals this week, because why not! 

“We rely on our customers and local people so giving a little bit back won’t hurt us."

Sarka and Alper. Fish Dish fish and chip shop in Felixstowe is giving away free takeaway kids chips

Sarka and Alper from Fish Dish. Alper said the initiative was put in place to help people out this half term. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

  1. 1 Matchday Recap: Town held at home
  2. 2 Suffolk ovarian cancer survivor urges women to learn common symptoms
  3. 3 'We're disappointed and frustrated' - McKenna on Cheltenham draw
  1. 4 Stu says: Five observations following 0-0 draw with Cheltenham
  2. 5 Seeds company bought up in £100m deal
  3. 6 Festival of Suffolk torch relay to visit 250 towns and villages
  4. 7 'More interested in us than supporting their team' - Duff on Town fans
  5. 8 Ipswich Town 0-0 Cheltenham Town: Blues frustrated at home by Robins
  6. 9 How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 0-0 Cheltenham draw
  7. 10 'Quantity of cash' stolen from west Suffolk home

The offer has already proven popular and Mr Tekin added: “We enjoy putting a smile on the kids' faces."

Chicken nugget meal from Fish Dish Felixstowe

Children can claim a free chicken nugget or sausage meal this half term. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND


Food and Drink
Felixstowe News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

An indicative CGI image of what the Bloor Homes 210-home development in Beyton Road, Thurston, could

Housing News

Planning permission for 210 village homes quashed in the High Court

Mariam Ghaemi

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk is preparing for Storm Franklin just two days after Storm Eunice

Suffolk Weather

Storm Franklin to hit Suffolk with gusts of up to 70mph this evening

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services attend the scene of an incident where three cars became stuck in a flood at The S

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Six people rescued from three cars 'filling with water' near Ipswich

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Clive Driver and Adam Gray of The Blitz 1940s Tea Rooms

Food and Drink

Five of the quirkiest places to eat and drink in Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon