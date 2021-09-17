News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Freeport is a 'once in a generation' chance to create thousands of jobs

Logo Icon

Piers Meyler

Published: 4:27 PM September 17, 2021   
EADT Mike Page Aerial Photo Library Harwich / Bathside Bay PICTURE COPYRIGHT MIKE PAGE - PIC

Bathside Bay at Harwich could be developed as a priority when Freeport East takes off - Credit: Mike Page

A major bid to build a freeport in Essex has been hailed as a “once in a generation opportunity” as civic chiefs back new tax and customs sites, including one in Bathside Bay.

It is believed the Felixstowe and Harwich bid could create up to 13,500 new jobs for the area over 10 years, while estimates are that it would deliver an additional 1.3million tonnes of international trade volume and £66.4m in extra goods and services  produced.

Plans for Freeport East, which comes with a share of £175m of initial capital funding, would be one of 10 in the country where normal tax and customs rules do not apply.

Food imports from the European Union now face inspections when arriving at the Port of Felixstowe

The Port of Felixstowe is a key player in Freeport East - and will bring massive benefits to the region - Credit: PICTURE COURTESY OF THE PORT OF FELIXSTOWE

Leader of Essex County Council, councillor Kevin Bentley, said he wants to see the amount of retained business rates income maximised, with the delivery of tax and customs sites early – including Bathside Bay, which despite receiving permission to expand into a £300m container port, has never progressed.

Freeports are intended to stimulate economic activity in their designated areas. Economic studies have found the main advantage is that they encourage imports by lowering duty and paperwork costs. Manufacturing businesses inside the freeport can benefit from cheaper imported inputs in comparison to those outside the area.

You may also want to watch:

Freeport East is centred upon the Port of Felixstowe and Harwich International Port, both operated by Hutchison Ports, part of the CK Hutchison group.

Other partners include South East and New Anglia LEPs, Suffolk and Essex county councils, East Suffolk Council, Mid Suffolk, Babergh and Tendring District Councils. It is backed by a wide range of businesses, business organisations and education providers.

The Colchester Borough Election count at Charter Hall. Kevin Bentley.

Essex councillor Kevin Bentley - Credit: Phil Morley

Most Read

  1. 1 Ed Sheeran hints at new tour dates and reveals favourite Suffolk beer
  2. 2 7 of Suffolk's prettiest streets
  3. 3 ‘Inadequate’ private hospital closes after patients ‘put at prolonged risk of harm’
  1. 4 Road outside Ipswich closed after two cars collide
  2. 5 Bishop on his 'brutal, almost disrespectful' Ipswich exit, not fitting into Cook's system and why he's 'absolutely loving' life at Lincoln
  3. 6 Former addict marries 'guardian angel' after years of 'hell'
  4. 7 Hits, misses, an 'unseen' suspension, a few goals and two still without clubs - how the departed Ipswich players are faring ahead of Bishop reunion
  5. 8 Former Town winger Finidi George gets first senior manager job
  6. 9 Town face 'red tape' wait over Celina
  7. 10 Cook on whether he's missing the influence of Richardson

Mr Bentley said: “The objectives and ambitions set out in the Freeport East bid remain a once in a generation opportunity to benefit our local area and continue to align with our economic and regeneration policies; especially green growth and the regeneration of an area, which has pockets of significant deprivation, through the development and delivery of clean growth hub at Bathside Bay.

“Our expectation is that the local authorities will work together to maximise the amount of retained business rates income, by delivering tax and customs sites early – including Bathside Bay.

“Once these sites are delivered, the benefits must be shared widely – including reaching residents and businesses in deprived communities within north Essex.”

The letter also confirms the county council supports the proposed principles for use of retained business rates.

It is not yet clear how decisions on spend will be made as this may depend on the legislation enacted.

It is anticipated that any decisions on spend would involve Tendring District Council, Essex County Council, and representatives of the wider Freeport East Board once it is constituted.


Essex County Council
Harwich News
Felixstowe News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bradwell dogging site

Essex Police

Daylight dogging makes beauty spot 'no-go area'

Piers Meyler

Logo Icon
James Norwood scores to give Town an early goal.

Ipswich Town EFL Trophy | Live

Matchday Recap: Town beaten as young Hammers punish Blues

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Alliyah Bell (left) was involved in a collision with a car in Colchester last weekend

Essex Live

'Fly high gorgeous girl' - Alliyah, 17, dies after collision

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Murieal Bassinder, who has been a resident at Oulton Park care home in Lowestoft for three years.

Woman who was found with maggots living in hand evicted from care home

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon