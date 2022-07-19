Best friends who met on holiday in Egypt have set up their own pet shop at a Suffolk leisure and retail park.

Fitness enthusiasts and dog-lovers Kelly Stevens, originally from Kelvedon in Essex, and Oksana Snizhko, from Kyiv in the Ukraine, have launched The Dogs Business at Stonham Barns Retail Park near Stowmarket.

The walk-in pet shop, specialises in food and accessories for dogs from top producers.

The pair met five years ago while on a freediving course in Egypt. They found they had a lot in common, - including a love of travel and nature - and getting over the untimely loss of both their mothers to the same type of cancer.

They were both working full time - Kelly as a swimming coach, gardener and PT - while Oksana was involved in the supply of consumables to the oil, gas and medical sector businesses in the Ukraine.

Kelly Stevens (left) and Oksana Snizhko pictured in the Carpathian Mountains - Credit: Kelly Stevens/Oksana Snizhko

They quit their jobs to embark on a holiday adventure including freediving, kite surfing and cycling. Along the way they acquired three dogs - French bull dog Freddie from the UK, German Shepherd cross Golden Retriever Fluffy from Egypt, and Winnie - a stray dog from the Ukraine.

Freddie was injured and underwent an operation and while he was recovering Oksana researched the nutritional benefits of changing his diet and adding natural healing products to speed up his recovery after he developed an allergy to certain foods and lost his appetite.

The interest in dogs' nutrition led to an idea for a business offering premium quality dog food. The store also offers dog accessories including dog beds- and sells handmade knitted dog jumpers made in Ukraine during the war.

Oksana said she was looking forward to going back to the Ukraine when it is safe to do so.

"I miss my country very much and I want to go home to see my family but I am enjoying putting all my efforts into the development of our dog business for the moment which is like therapy for me in the current situation. We walk our dogs in the beautiful Suffolk countryside and it reminds me very much of my home country," she said.

"I am very fortunate to have the chance to be here in the UK on a temporary residency basis. I am very grateful for everyone's hospitality, kindness and the government's support."








