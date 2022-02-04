New fuel and electric charging station plans for Eye

Plans for a new fuel and electric charging station have been submitted to Mid Suffolk District Council. - Credit: Archant

Plans for a fuel and electric charging station on the A140, at Eye, have been submitted to Mid Suffolk District Council.

The project includes an eight-bay fuel filling station with associated retail, a drive-through restaurant, industrial units and a 24-bay lorry park.

The 3.54 hectare site is located on the east of the A140, close to Eye airfield, in the parish of Thrandeston. The site, which is closely connected to Eye and Brome, will connect to a newly-built roundabout next to a large industrial and commercial hub.

The planning and design statement, prepared by Wilkinson Planning, on behalf of RH Developments (East Anglia) says: "The standout element of the proposal is the potential for electric vehicle charging.

"The petrol filling and electrical charging station would provide a clear benefit for receptors along the A140 travelling in both directions.

The plans include an eight bay fuelling station, a drive through restaurant, industrial units and a 24 bay lorry park. - Credit: Google Earth

"The uptake of electric vehicles is increasing rapidly and the need for high-speed charging along arterial vehicular corridors such as the A140 are of paramount importance.

"The existing electric vehicle charging options along the A140 are limited, therefore this proposal would go a significant way in alleviating this deficit.

"The principle of providing up to 24 commercial units for office and restaurant uses will serve a growing rural need, which is well linked by a regional highway.

"The storage and distribution use are largely in sync with the established nature of the area, and would enhance the existing commercial strength of Eye Airfield, inclusive of lorry park use."

The transport assessment, prepared by Create Consulting Engineers Ltd, said: "The site is well-related to the principal road network for passing trade via the A140 between Ipswich and Norwich, with customers being required to make only a short diversion to access the proposed petrol filling station, and drive-through restaurant.

"The proposed development at Eye Airfield would not give rise to any road safety or capacity issues."

Research conducted in the report suggests that up to 200 trips an hour to the services would be generated at peak times.

A decision will be made on the plans by the beginning of May.