Suffolk firms can claim funding to help take on apprentices

Businesses can claim £1,000 to help them cover the costs of employing an apprentice.

The Government is keen for businesses in Suffolk to recruit young apprentices to help get people into work following the pandemic and is offering age-incentive payments to encourage their recruitment.

All firms can claim £1,000 when they employ an apprentice who is aged 16 to 18 years old, or if they are aged 19 to 24 years old and have previously been in care or have an education, health and care plan (EHCP).

The money is paid in two equal instalments, with businesses receiving half after the apprentice completes 90 days of their apprenticeship and the remaining half after 365 days have been completed.

The payment is automatically available via the training provider and then passed onto the employer.

There is also an additional £3,000 available for each apprentice of any age hired between October 1, 2021, and January 31, 2022, and who starts their apprentice training before March 31, 2022.



