East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

Farmers can access up to £500,000 in grants for technology

Dominic Bareham

Published: 5:10 PM January 28, 2022
The farming community has not traditionally been portrayed in the best of lights in the media, says

Grants of up to £500,000 are available for the farming community - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Grants of between £35,000 and £500,000 are now available for Suffolk farmers to invest in technology that helps to improve their productivity and make them more environmentally friendly. 

The Government is offering the financial boost through the Farming Investment Fund, which comprises the Farming Equipment and Technology Fund and the Farming Transformation Fund. 

The former provides money towards the cost of equipment and technology to improve the productivity of farms in a sustainable way, while the transformation fund aims to improve productivity, profitability and environmental sustainability. 

This includes water management, improving farm productivity and adding value. 

Applications for the grant money must be submitted by June 30. 

For more information, visit https://www.gov.uk/guidance/farming-investment-fund#farming-equipment-and-technology-fund 

Farming
Suffolk
Essex

