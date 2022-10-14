Further port strikes a 'real possibility' as bosses claim little impact

Further strikes remain a possibility at the Port of Felixstowe - Credit: PA

Bosses have told MPs industrial action at the Port of Felixstowe had "no significant impact" on supply chains.

But Unite union members claim further strikes remain a "real possibility" as a dispute over pay continues to rage on.

At a Transport Select Committee meeting on this week, Paul Davey, head of corporate affairs at the port, said: "Supply chains have become increasingly used to handling disruption since the pandemic.

Paul Davey, head of corporate affairs at the Port of Felixstowe - Credit: Archant

"We consulted customers prior to the strikes and many of them made contingency plans, such as bringing shipments forward, collecting containers early or re-routing traffic to other ports.

"So there was no significant impact on supply chains."

A second-round of strikes came to an end on October 5 and union leaders have refused to close the door on further action.

"There are still a number of issues that need to be resolved," a union officer told this newspaper.

"Further strikes are definitely a real possibility."

Members of the Unite voted to walk out twice in August and September after no agreement could be reached during pay negotiations.

The port eventually decided to implement the offered deal of 7% plus £500 without agreement from the union, saying all avenues had been "exhausted".

Hutchison Ports Chief Executive Officer Clemence Cheng with police officers watch members of the Unite union man a picket line at one of the entrances to the Port. Picture date: Wednesday August 24, 2022 - Credit: PA

Bosses are believed to remain concerned that further strikes could prevent future negotiations.

There is an anxiety that discussions surrounding 2023's pay rise could prove to be challenging if the existing offer remains undealt with.

However, Mr Davey told the Select Committee on Wednesday that discussions surrounding negotiations for a 2023 pay offer have now started.

"This year, we reached an irreconcilable impasse after around eight or nine months of negotiations," he told MPs.

"As a result, we decided to implement the offer without an agreement with the union.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham speaks to her members on a picket line at one of the entrances to the Port of Felixstowe after backing industrial action by 9-1 in a dispute over pay. Picture date: Wednesday August 24, 2022 - Credit: PA

"It is incorrect to say negotiations are ongoing about a 2023 deal, but the last couple of days have seen some exchanges over an offer."

It remains unclear as to how or when negotiations will proceed with the union, but members say any further talks rely on resolving the ongoing dispute.