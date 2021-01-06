Published: 8:00 AM January 6, 2021

Nobody knows what challenges 2021 will hold - but insights from the Future 50 programme can help all business continue to grow - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

You can't keep a good man down - or a good business. Despite all the challenges of the past 12 months, not to mention the problems posed by the latest lockdown, the East of England is still home to plenty of positive, dynamic and growing businesses.

For more than a decade, the Future 50 programme has been bringing together the rising stars of the region's business community to promote growth and help them reach their potential - and the 2021 Future 50 programme is ready to begin.

Future 50 gives access to the expertise of the partners - Credit: Archant

Future 50 brings together forward-looking firms and expert advisors, who provide a structured programme of events covering everything from IP to marketing to securing funding and much more. Readers can follow the Future 50 journey and share the key advice. Read all about it here.



