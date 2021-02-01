Published: 7:00 AM February 1, 2021

Focusing on the needs of the safety-critical sector, Reuzer has developed its own learning platform and a library of off-the-shelf training modules - Credit: Reuzer

Norwich-based Reuzer provides online training for the safety-critical sector, having developed its own digital platform and library of e-learning resources.

The business is very much a start-up, having begun trading in November. Previously, it had been necessary to use third-party platforms to host content but entering into a partnership with Seajacks, one of Future 50’s first cohort, has accelerated Reuzer’s development and seen it produce its own.

Director Ian Smith explains: “It was great timing for both of us. We were really honest with Seajacks and they were really honest with us and said, why don’t we support each other?” Reuzer needed to build its platform, the Lowesoft-based marine business was going to have to buy one anyway, but it backed the new firm.

“We manage and maintain the platform for Seajacks, but we can also use it for other clients,” Ian explains. “It was the perfect scenario.”

At the same time as developing the platform, the library of off-the-shelf e-learning modules was being written. “Again, this fitted perfectly with what Seajacks needed,” says Ian, who ensured this content was adapted for the client. “As well as the platform, they also now have branded content they can use for their workforce.”

As well as the off-the-shelf library of online courses, Reuzer offers bespoke learning packages with the latest AR and VR learning methods, consultancy and a digital classroom. While Ian leads on building up the content and working on the business development, his fellow director Bobby XXXX oversees the development of the website, with the library of e-learning courses expanding all the time.

“It’s really easy to roll out to other clients now. We’ve created the platform, we’ve created the library of e-learning modules,” Ian says. “We can basically add a user or add a client in five minutes, then we can add an admin for them and they can add their workforce – as an admin they can automate emails to their workers to log in and do the training.

“Then it’s up to the client which modules they’d like access to on the platform – whether it’s permit to work, noise awareness, cyber security or something else – they can pick and choose as they wish.” The ease of use, flexibility and scope of services, underpinned by Reuzer's unique learning platform, means this start-up is perfectly positioned to grow.

