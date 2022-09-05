Bury St Edmunds landscaping firm wins prestigious BBC award
- Credit: BBC Gardeners’ World Autumn Fair
A landscaping company from Bury St Edmunds has won a platinum award at the first BBC Gardeners’ World Autumn Fair.
The Gadd Brothers team won the professional skills competition at English Heritage’s Audley End House and Gardens in Saffron Walden last weekend.
The family company was launched in 2009 by brothers, James and Will Gadd.
In the competition, firms from across the East of England were challenged to put their landscaping skills to the test by building a garden in just 16.5 hours.
Steve Smith, from the Association of Professional Landscapers, said: “Gadd Brothers proved their expertise, carrying out a well-thought-out plan in which they made strategic decisions about marking out, levels and construction.
“Across the skills required, from bricklaying, paving and creating a water feature to planting and finishing, Gadd Brothers won by a clear head and deserve their Platinum award.”
The event was highlighted by the BBC Gardeners’ World Magazine editors, BBC Gardeners’ World TV presenters, and special guests.
The participants took part in plant expert tours and floral displays, shared garden inspirations, as well as visited the BBC Good Food Market and enjoyed live music.