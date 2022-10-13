What the a giant logistics unit at Stowmarket for homewares retailer The Range will look like - Credit: Jaynic

More than 1,600 jobs are set to be created in Stowmarket after plans to create a giant logistics unit for homewares retailer The Range get the green light.

Detailed planning permission for its Gateway 14 warehouse measuring 1.2m sq ft were approved by Mid Suffolk District Council's planning committee on Wednesday (October 12).

Gateway 14 , which lies off junction 50 of the A14, is owned by Mid Suffolk District Council with developers Jaynic advising on the project. The site is part of the low-tax Freeport East designated area.

Home, garden and leisure products retailer The Range - which plans to create around 1,650 jobs - has secured detailed planning consent for the first unit at Gateway 14.

Work on the massive building is expected to start in January and be completed in the autumn.

Gateway 14 chairman Sir Christopher Haworth expressed delight at the planning thumbs-up for the scheme. "The arrival of The Range will show the huge potential of Gateway 14 for Suffolk and the region. Not only will the scheme deliver a very significant number of jobs but it will also provide a highly sustainable building of which the region can be justifiably proud," he said.

Mid Suffolk District Council leader Suzie Morley said she was "pleased" it had been approved. "This is hugely significant for Mid Suffolk and the rest of the county - bringing business and jobs to the area," she said.

Jaynic development boss Ben Oughton said sustainability would be a central feature of the high specification building. It will include EV charging, LED lighting, solar, smart energy systems and rainwater harvesting.

Mid Suffolk cabinet member for economic growth Harry Richardson said: "This is an exciting scheme which brings major benefits to our district. We look forward to continuing work on Gateway 14 and bringing further positive impact on the area."

Gateway 14 has outline planning consent for a 2.36m sq ft mixed-use innovation, business and warehousing scheme. Infrastructure is already well under way.

Walking and cycling routes and biodiversity areas have been incorporated into the plans.

The Range - one of the UK's fastest growing retailers - operates more than 200 retail stores nationwide with a further 100 in the pipeline. Stowmarket will be its third distribution centre in the UK, and is aimed at helping it meet consumer demand in the South and South East.





