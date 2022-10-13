News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Business

'Hugely significant' giant warehouse by A14 gets the go-ahead

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Chambers

Published: 1:47 PM October 13, 2022
Updated: 1:49 PM October 13, 2022
A CGI of what the a giant logistics unit at Stowmarket for homewares retailer The Range will look like

What the a giant logistics unit at Stowmarket for homewares retailer The Range will look like - Credit: Jaynic

More than 1,600 jobs are set to be created in Stowmarket after plans to create a giant logistics unit for homewares retailer The Range get the green light.

Detailed planning permission for its Gateway 14 warehouse measuring 1.2m sq ft were approved by Mid Suffolk District Council's planning committee on Wednesday (October 12).

Gateway 14 , which lies off junction 50 of the A14, is owned by Mid Suffolk District Council with developers Jaynic advising on the project. The site is part of the low-tax Freeport East designated area. 

Home, garden and leisure products retailer The Range - which plans to create around 1,650 jobs - has secured detailed planning consent for the first unit at Gateway 14.

Work on the massive building is expected to start in January and be completed in the autumn.

Gateway 14 chairman Sir Christopher Haworth expressed delight at the planning thumbs-up for the scheme. "The arrival of The Range will show the huge potential of Gateway 14 for Suffolk and the region.  Not only will the scheme deliver a very significant number of jobs but it will also provide a highly sustainable building of which the region can be justifiably proud," he said. 

Gateway 14 chairman Sir Christopher Haworth

Gateway 14 chairman Sir Christopher Haworth is delighted that detailed plans for The Range centre at Gateway 14 have got the go-ahead - Credit: Mid Suffolk District Council

Mid Suffolk District Council leader Suzie Morley said she was "pleased" it had been approved.  "This is hugely significant for Mid Suffolk and the rest of the county - bringing business and jobs to the area," she said. 

Councillor Suzie Morley, who is leader of Mid Suffolk District Council

Councillor Suzie Morley, who is leader of Mid Suffolk District Council, said The Forge logistics unit at Gateway 14 was "hugely significant" - Credit: Mid Suffolk District Council

Most Read

  1. 1 Could Suffolk lose its M&S stores as bosses announce closures?
  2. 2 Popular town centre café takes over former pub 
  3. 3 Town's average home crowds put them among best-supported clubs in Europe
  1. 4 The 32 best restaurants in Suffolk according to the AA guide
  2. 5 'It's been amazing': Owners of popular Suffolk farm shop to hand over reins
  3. 6 'Devastated' family pay tribute to great grandmother, 84, killed in crash
  4. 7 55 homes on school playing field details agreed
  5. 8 'It's a sad old place now,' say Newmarket's disgruntled residents
  6. 9 Mike Bacon: I didn't honestly think I'd ever be saying this...
  7. 10 Jet2 flight diverts to Stansted Airport due to 'bomb threat'

Jaynic development boss Ben Oughton said sustainability would be a central feature of the high specification building. It will include EV charging, LED lighting, solar, smart energy systems and rainwater harvesting.

Mid Suffolk cabinet member for economic growth Harry Richardson said: "This is an exciting scheme which brings major benefits to our district. We look forward to continuing work on Gateway 14 and bringing further positive impact on the area." 

Gateway 14 has outline planning consent for a 2.36m sq ft mixed-use innovation, business and warehousing scheme. Infrastructure is already well under way.

Walking and cycling routes and biodiversity areas have been incorporated into the plans.

The Range - one of the UK's fastest growing retailers - operates more than 200 retail stores nationwide with a further 100 in the pipeline. Stowmarket will be its third distribution centre in the UK, and is aimed at helping it meet consumer demand in the South and South East. 


  

More information about Gateway 14 can be found by visiting: www.g14yoursay.co.uk 

Commercial Property
Stowmarket News

Don't Miss

Emergency services are currently attending the incident in St Peter's Street 

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Man taken to hospital after medical emergency in Ipswich town centre

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
East Town Park Haverhill

Suffolk Live News

Air ambulance called as child suffers medical emergency in Suffolk park

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The crash happened in Great Barton, west Suffolk

Suffolk Live News

Driver abandons JCB after multi-vehicle crash in Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The incident happened on the A14 near Stowmarket Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

A14

20-mile stretch of A14 in Suffolk to close next year as road resurfaced

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon